NI ROCKS Interview with PHIL LEWIS from L.A. GUNS
Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis announced late last year that they had re-united and would be releasing a new L.A. Guns album. They played in Belfast earlier this year as part of a tour of the UK and Ireland (a gig I missed unfortunately as I was unwell at the time) and on 13th October released the album “The Missing Peace” through Frontiers Music. L.A Guns return to the UK as part of a European tour in November.
I arranged to speak to singer Phil Lewis by phone on 17th October just a few hours after the band returned from a successful trip to Japan. We spoke about the new album and more and you can hear what was said, along with four tracks from the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html – the Show uploaded on 18th Oct.
L.A. Guns are Philip Lewis on vocals, Tracii Guns and Michael Grant on guitars, Johnny Martin on bass and Shane Fitzgibbon on drums.
Check out the website for more info - https://www.lagunsmusic.com/
Playlist for The Show
TRUCKER DIABLO – Lets Just Ride
BIGFOOT – Karma
STONE SOUR – Rose Red Violent Blue
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Aftershock
L.A. GUNS – Speed
Interview with Phil Lewis Part 1 (6 min)
L.A. GUNS – The Missing Peace
Interview with Phil Lewis Part 2 (5 min)
L.A. GUNS – The Flood’s The Fault of the Rain
Interview with Phil Lewis Part 3 (8 min)
L.A. GUNS – The Devil Made Me Do It
STONE TRIGGER – Edge of Insanity
TYKETTO – Wings (Live)
PINK CREAM 69 – Man of Sorrow
ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight
KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You (Live)
ALICE COOPER – Love’s A Loaded Gun
RICKY WARWICK – When Patsy Cline Was Crazy and Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues
CINDERELLA – Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)
You can find an interview with Tracii Guns from September 2015 on the Rock Radio NI website and on our MixCloud page –
http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2196-ni-rocks-interview-with-tracii-guns.html
https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interviews-with-mike-tramp-and-tracii-guns-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-4th-sept-2015/
