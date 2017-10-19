NI ROCKS Interview with PHIL LEWIS from L.A. GUNS

Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis announced late last year that they had re-united and would be releasing a new L.A. Guns album. They played in Belfast earlier this year as part of a tour of the UK and Ireland (a gig I missed unfortunately as I was unwell at the time) and on 13th October released the album “The Missing Peace” through Frontiers Music. L.A Guns return to the UK as part of a European tour in November.

I arranged to speak to singer Phil Lewis by phone on 17th October just a few hours after the band returned from a successful trip to Japan. We spoke about the new album and more and you can hear what was said, along with four tracks from the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html – the Show uploaded on 18th Oct.

The interview will be transcribed and posted below soon.

L.A. Guns are Philip Lewis on vocals, Tracii Guns and Michael Grant on guitars, Johnny Martin on bass and Shane Fitzgibbon on drums.

Check out the website for more info - https://www.lagunsmusic.com/

Playlist for The Show

TRUCKER DIABLO – Lets Just Ride

BIGFOOT – Karma

STONE SOUR – Rose Red Violent Blue

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Aftershock

L.A. GUNS – Speed

Interview with Phil Lewis Part 1 (6 min)

L.A. GUNS – The Missing Peace

Interview with Phil Lewis Part 2 (5 min)

L.A. GUNS – The Flood’s The Fault of the Rain

Interview with Phil Lewis Part 3 (8 min)

L.A. GUNS – The Devil Made Me Do It

STONE TRIGGER – Edge of Insanity

TYKETTO – Wings (Live)

PINK CREAM 69 – Man of Sorrow

ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight

KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You (Live)

ALICE COOPER – Love’s A Loaded Gun

RICKY WARWICK – When Patsy Cline Was Crazy and Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues

CINDERELLA – Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)









You can find an interview with Tracii Guns from September 2015 on the Rock Radio NI website and on our MixCloud page –

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2196-ni-rocks-interview-with-tracii-guns.html

https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interviews-with-mike-tramp-and-tracii-guns-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-4th-sept-2015/

