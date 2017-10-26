NI ROCKS Interview with GEORGE HARRIS from THE RAVEN AGE
English band The Raven Age bring their ‘Age of the Raven Tour’ to Dublin on 30th October and then to The Limelight in Belfast on 31st October. The band released their debut album “Darkness Will Rise” back in March and have already toured with bands such as Iron Maiden, Tremonti, Gojira, Mastodon and Anthrax. I arranged to speak to guitarist George Harris (son of Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris) by phone just before they went on stage in Birmingham on 25th October. You can hear that interview along with 4 tracks from the band on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on that date - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The Raven Age are Michael Burrough on vocals, George Harris and Tony Maue on guitars, Matt Cox on bass and Jai Patel on drums.
Check out the website at https://www.theravenage.com/
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Playlist for the Show
Y&T – On With The Show
STORMZONE – Hail The Brave
TRIVIUM – Beyond Oblivion
THE RAVEN AGE – My Revenge
Interview with George Harris Pt1 (6 min)
THE RAVEN AGE – The Dying Embers of Life
Interview with George Harris Pt2 (6 min)
THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land
Interview with George Harris Pt3 (7 min)
THE RAVEN AGE – Salem’s Fate
IRON MAIDEN – Blood Brothers
SKARLETT RIOT – Warrior
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Prevail
SECRET RULE – The Song of the Universe
A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen
BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Room of Nightmares
PHANTOM 5 – The Change in You
ROBIN BECK – Island
DIAMANTE – Haunted
HYSTERICA – Halloween
