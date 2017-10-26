NI ROCKS Interview with GEORGE HARRIS from THE RAVEN AGE

English band The Raven Age bring their ‘Age of the Raven Tour’ to Dublin on 30th October and then to The Limelight in Belfast on 31st October. The band released their debut album “Darkness Will Rise” back in March and have already toured with bands such as Iron Maiden, Tremonti, Gojira, Mastodon and Anthrax. I arranged to speak to guitarist George Harris (son of Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris) by phone just before they went on stage in Birmingham on 25th October. You can hear that interview along with 4 tracks from the band on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on that date - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The Raven Age are Michael Burrough on vocals, George Harris and Tony Maue on guitars, Matt Cox on bass and Jai Patel on drums.





Check out the website at https://www.theravenage.com/

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

Y&T – On With The Show

STORMZONE – Hail The Brave

TRIVIUM – Beyond Oblivion

THE RAVEN AGE – My Revenge

Interview with George Harris Pt1 (6 min)

THE RAVEN AGE – The Dying Embers of Life

Interview with George Harris Pt2 (6 min)

THE RAVEN AGE – Promised Land

Interview with George Harris Pt3 (7 min)

THE RAVEN AGE – Salem’s Fate

IRON MAIDEN – Blood Brothers

SKARLETT RIOT – Warrior

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - Prevail

SECRET RULE – The Song of the Universe

A LITTLE BITTER – Fallen

BALEFUL CREED – God’s Fear

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Room of Nightmares

PHANTOM 5 – The Change in You

ROBIN BECK – Island

DIAMANTE – Haunted

HYSTERICA – Halloween





