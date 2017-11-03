NI ROCKS Interview with JOCKE BERG from HARDCORE SUPERSTAR
Hardcore Superstar are currently on a European tour alongside Fozzy and support from Madame Mayhem and The Last Band. When they played The Limelight in Belfast on 29th October I took the opportunity to do a quick interview with lead singer Jocke. The band have just released a new single, “Have Mercy On Me”, ahead of the release of a new album to be called “You Can’t Kill My Rock n Roll” in early 2018. You can find that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 2nd November - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Hardcore Superstar are Joakim ‘Jocke’ Berg on vocals, Martin Sandvik on bass, Vic Zino on guitar and Magnus ‘Adde’ Andreasson on drums.
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Playlist for the Show
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
MADAME MAYHEM – All Around The World
FOZZY – Judas
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Have Mercy On Me
Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt1 (3.5min)
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Silence for the Peacefully
Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt2 (2 min)
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Touch The Sky
Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt3 (2 min)
SAVATAGE – Power of the Night
ONE EYED DOLL – The Devil Is A Boy
SINOCENCE – Full Spectrum Dominance
LEATHERWOLF – Street Ready
BADLANDS – Winters Call
EVERY MOTHER;S NIGHTMARE – Walls Come Down (Live)
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Feels Like Forever
APPICE – Monsters and Heroes
MADAM X – Resurrection
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell
COBURG – Thy Dagger
AMBERIAN DAWN – Question of Time
THE DARK ELEMENT – Dead To Me
ALICE COOPER – Hurricane Years / Might As Well Be On Mars
