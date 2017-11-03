NI ROCKS Interview with JOCKE BERG from HARDCORE SUPERSTAR

Hardcore Superstar are currently on a European tour alongside Fozzy and support from Madame Mayhem and The Last Band. When they played The Limelight in Belfast on 29th October I took the opportunity to do a quick interview with lead singer Jocke. The band have just released a new single, “Have Mercy On Me”, ahead of the release of a new album to be called “You Can’t Kill My Rock n Roll” in early 2018. You can find that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 2nd November - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





Hardcore Superstar are Joakim ‘Jocke’ Berg on vocals, Martin Sandvik on bass, Vic Zino on guitar and Magnus ‘Adde’ Andreasson on drums.

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

MADAME MAYHEM – All Around The World

FOZZY – Judas

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Have Mercy On Me

Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt1 (3.5min)

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Silence for the Peacefully

Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt2 (2 min)

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR – Touch The Sky

Interview with JOCKE from Hardcore Superstar Pt3 (2 min)

SAVATAGE – Power of the Night

ONE EYED DOLL – The Devil Is A Boy

SINOCENCE – Full Spectrum Dominance

LEATHERWOLF – Street Ready

BADLANDS – Winters Call

EVERY MOTHER;S NIGHTMARE – Walls Come Down (Live)

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Feels Like Forever

APPICE – Monsters and Heroes

MADAM X – Resurrection

THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell

COBURG – Thy Dagger

AMBERIAN DAWN – Question of Time

THE DARK ELEMENT – Dead To Me

ALICE COOPER – Hurricane Years / Might As Well Be On Mars

