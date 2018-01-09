NI ROCKS Interview with MARCO MENDOZA

I’ve seen bass player Marco Mendoza performing with a few bands over the years – Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders and most recently The Dead Daisies – and he never fails to impress. I arranged to speak to Marco via Skype on 3rd January to talk about his new solo album “Viva La Rock” which is released through Mighty Music on 2nd March, and the tour that is planned to coincide with the album launch. The tour includes a date in Voodoo, Belfast on Sunday 18th February. We chatted for almost an hour, about the new solo album, the upcoming tour, working with Ted Nugent, Neal Schon and others, the new Dead Daisies album and more. We could have talked for even longer to be honest!

The interview can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 8th January along with tracks from his solo album, The Dead Daisies, Black Star Riders and his collaboration with Neal Schon. The interview is available now via the On Demand Player and as a podcast on iTunes. It'll be transcribed and posted here later.

Check out Marco’s website - http://www.marcomendoza.com/ - for all tour dates, news and the links to his social media pages; including https://www.facebook.com/marcomendozaofficial/

https://twitter.com/CasaMendoza2012 and

https://www.instagram.com/marcomendozaofficial/





