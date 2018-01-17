NI ROCKS Interview with TOSCHIE from AUDREY HORNE
Norwegian band Audrey Horne released their sixth album, called “Blackout” via Napalm Records on 12th January. I had the opportunity to speak to lead singer Toschie via Skype the evening before the album was released. We chatted for around 30 minutes about the new album, upcoming plans for the band and more. That interview, along with 4 tracks from the new album, can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 19th January (uploaded on 16th Jan). http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Audrey Horne are Toschie on vocals, Arve Isdal (Ice Dale) and Thomas Tofthagen on guitars, Kjetil Greve on drums and Espen Lien on bass.
Check out the band’s website for more info - http://www.audreyhornemusic.com/
The interview will be transcribed and posted here in due course.
Playlist for the Show
TRUCKER DIABLO – Voodoo II
THE ROCKET DOLLS – None of This is Right
STONE BROKEN – Heartbeat Away
ROSCO’S RIOT – 30 Feet From Heaven
W.E.T. – Watch The Fire
AUDREY HORNE – Audrevolution
Interview with TOSCHIE Part 1 (13min)
AUDREY HORNE – This Is War
Interview with TOSCHIE Part 2 (9min)
AUDREY HORNE – Nayslayer
Interview with TOSCHIE Part 3 (9min)
AUDREY HORNE – Satellite
LEAVE’S EYES – Across The Sea
ESTATE – Winter Kingdom
RICK SPRINGFIELD – Little Demon
VOODOO CIRCLE – Running Away From Love
ANVIL – Ego
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Zakk Wyle Promo/Room of Nightmares/All That Once Shined
BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf
MYLES KENNEDY – Year of the Tiger
CORMAC NEESON – Whole Again
PRAYER – Silent Treatment
BEYOND THE BLACK – Night Will Fade
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Last Updated (Wednesday, 17 January 2018 01:33)