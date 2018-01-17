NI ROCKS Interview with TOSCHIE from AUDREY HORNE

Norwegian band Audrey Horne released their sixth album, called “Blackout” via Napalm Records on 12th January. I had the opportunity to speak to lead singer Toschie via Skype the evening before the album was released. We chatted for around 30 minutes about the new album, upcoming plans for the band and more. That interview, along with 4 tracks from the new album, can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 19th January (uploaded on 16th Jan). http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

Audrey Horne are Toschie on vocals, Arve Isdal (Ice Dale) and Thomas Tofthagen on guitars, Kjetil Greve on drums and Espen Lien on bass.





Check out the band’s website for more info - http://www.audreyhornemusic.com/

The interview will be transcribed and posted here in due course.

Playlist for the Show

TRUCKER DIABLO – Voodoo II

THE ROCKET DOLLS – None of This is Right

STONE BROKEN – Heartbeat Away

ROSCO’S RIOT – 30 Feet From Heaven

W.E.T. – Watch The Fire

AUDREY HORNE – Audrevolution

Interview with TOSCHIE Part 1 (13min)

AUDREY HORNE – This Is War

Interview with TOSCHIE Part 2 (9min)

AUDREY HORNE – Nayslayer

Interview with TOSCHIE Part 3 (9min)

AUDREY HORNE – Satellite

LEAVE’S EYES – Across The Sea

ESTATE – Winter Kingdom

RICK SPRINGFIELD – Little Demon

VOODOO CIRCLE – Running Away From Love

ANVIL – Ego

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY – Zakk Wyle Promo/Room of Nightmares/All That Once Shined

BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf

MYLES KENNEDY – Year of the Tiger

CORMAC NEESON – Whole Again

PRAYER – Silent Treatment

BEYOND THE BLACK – Night Will Fade





