RRNI Interview with EAMON NANCARROW from NO HOT ASHES

Local band No Hot Ashes release their long awaited debut album through Frontiers Music on 23rd March. They’ll be launching the album with a gig in The Limelight in Belfast on Friday 6th April, supported by none other than FM. Myself and Ian Fisher (aka Rock Radio NI’s Balatty) recorded an interview with No Hot Ashes vocalist Eamon Nancarrow on 6th March and chatted about the new album and much more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week and on Balatty’s Podcast as well.

The Friday NI Rocks Show can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

and Balatty’s Podcast here – https://www.mixcloud.com/ian-fisher/aor-melodic-rock-compilation/

The interview will be transcribed and posted below soon.

For more info on No Hot Ashes check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nohotashesreunion

Playlist for the Friday NI Rocks Show

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

LED ZEPPELIN – Rock and Roll (Live)

DOKKEN – In My Dreams (Live)

TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise

NO HOT ASHES – Boulders

Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 1 (9 min)

NO HOT ASHES – Glow

Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 2 (9 min)

NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive

Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 2 (5 min)

NO HOT ASHES – Johnny Red Head

FM – Digging Up The Dirt

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Losing My Humanity

KAMELOT – RavenLight

TRIVIUM – Endless Night

MYLES KENNEDY - Album Promo / Year of the Tiger / Haunted by Design

TREMONTI – Dust

BURN – Irontown

SHIRAZ LANE – People Like Us

RED SUN RISING – Deathwish