RRNI Interview with EAMON NANCARROW from NO HOT ASHES
Local band No Hot Ashes release their long awaited debut album through Frontiers Music on 23rd March. They’ll be launching the album with a gig in The Limelight in Belfast on Friday 6th April, supported by none other than FM. Myself and Ian Fisher (aka Rock Radio NI’s Balatty) recorded an interview with No Hot Ashes vocalist Eamon Nancarrow on 6th March and chatted about the new album and much more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week and on Balatty’s Podcast as well.
The Friday NI Rocks Show can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
and Balatty’s Podcast here – https://www.mixcloud.com/ian-fisher/aor-melodic-rock-compilation/
The interview will be transcribed and posted below soon.
For more info on No Hot Ashes check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nohotashesreunion
Playlist for the Friday NI Rocks Show
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
LED ZEPPELIN – Rock and Roll (Live)
DOKKEN – In My Dreams (Live)
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
NO HOT ASHES – Boulders
Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 1 (9 min)
NO HOT ASHES – Glow
Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 2 (9 min)
NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive
Interview with EAMON from NO HOT ASHES Part 2 (5 min)
NO HOT ASHES – Johnny Red Head
FM – Digging Up The Dirt
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Losing My Humanity
KAMELOT – RavenLight
TRIVIUM – Endless Night
MYLES KENNEDY - Album Promo / Year of the Tiger / Haunted by Design
TREMONTI – Dust
BURN – Irontown
SHIRAZ LANE – People Like Us
RED SUN RISING – Deathwish
RAINBOW - Stargazer
