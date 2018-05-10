NI ROCKS Interview with RYAN ROXIE (May 2018)

Back in 2014, Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie did an interview with us by e-mail following the release of the Casablanca album “Riding a Black Swan”. Four years later that interview still has more hits than any other on the website. Ryan is now releasing his first solo album and I thought it would be great to get him onto the Friday NI Rocks Show this time. I arranged to speak to him about the new album and more via Skype on 8th May. The album is called “Imagine Your Reality” and it is released in the UK on 25th May through Cargo Records. The interview can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 11th May – uploaded on 10th May - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

Check out Ryan’s website for loads of information, links etc - http://www.ryanroxie.com/

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Full playlist for the Show –

TRUCKER DIABLO – Fighting for Everything

ALICE COOPER – Woman of Mass Distraction

SLASH’S SNAKEPIT – Been There Lately

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

RYAN ROXIE – California Man

Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 1 (12 min)

RYAN ROXIE – Over and Done

Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 2 (7 min)

RYAN ROXIE – To Live And Die in LA

Interview with RYAN ROXIE Part 3 (10 min)

RYAN ROXIE – Look Me In The Eye

ROXIE 77 – The Solution

NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium

RSO – Forever All The Way

HARTMANN – Simple Man

FRONTLINE – It’s Not Over

MOTLEY CRUE – Dr Feelgood

KISS – Domino

BIG GUNS – Fall From Grace

BLITZKRIEG – Forever Is A Long Time

LILLYE – In The End

BULLETS AND OCTANE – Waking Up Dead

BLUE MURDER – Valley of the Kings





The Feb 2014 interview with Ryan can be found here – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1455-ni-rocks-interview-with-ryan-roxie-of-casablancaroxie-77alice-cooper-band.html

An interview with Alice Cooper bandmate Nita Strauss from the same year can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1674-ni-rocks-interview-with-nita-strauss-alice-cooper-band.html - it’s number five in term of most hits; and an interview with bandmate Chuck Garric, also from 2014, can be found here – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1408-ni-rocks-interview-with-chuck-garric-beasto-blanco-alice-cooper-band.html

A July 2014 interview with former Alice Cooper guitarist Orianthi is also on the website - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1587-ni-rocks-interview-with-orianthi.html

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site