NI ROCKS Interview with RON 'BUMBLEFOOT' THAL

Supergroup Sons of Apollo released their debut album “Psychotic Symphony” last October and recently completed an extensive tour of North and South America. Their European tour kicks off on 22nd June and includes a show in Limelight 1, Belfast on 3rd July. The band features Mike Portnoy from Dream Theater on drums, Derek Sherinian from Black Country Communion and previously Dream Theater on keyboards, Jeff Scott Soto from W.E.T. and formerly Journey on vocals, Billy Sheenan from Mr Big on bass and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal on guitar.

Bumblefoot is probably best known for his time in Guns n Roses, but he was also involved in another ‘supergroup’, Art of Anarchy, and has released many solo albums. I spoke to Bumblefoot via Skype on 20th June while he was in London preparing for the European tour. We chatted for about 35 minutes about Sons of Apollo, the new album, Art of Anarchy, his solo work and much more. That interview can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 22nd June along with tracks from Sons of Apollo, Art of Anarchy, Guns n Roses and his latest solo album - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the show uploaded on 20th June)

Playlist for the Show

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles (Live)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – The System Is A Lie

MASSIVE WAGONS – Billy Balloon Head

NEREIS – Two Wolves

SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time

Interview with Bumblefoot Part 1 (10.5 min)

SONS OF APOLLO – Alive

Interview with Bumblefoot Part 2 (9 min)

BUMBLEFOOT – Don’t Know Who To Pray To Anymore

Interview with Bumblefoot Part 3 (7 min)

ART OF ANARCHY – Won’t Let You Down

Interview with Bumblefoot Part 4 (8 min)

GUNS N ROSES – Shackler’s Revenge

SONS OF APOLLO – Labyrinth

RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone

BEN GRANFELT – Weight of the World

BAD WOLVES & DIAMANTE – Hear Me Now

CITY OF THIEVES – Born To Be Great

TAD MOROSE – Apocalypse

BIG CITY – Running for Your Life

VAN HALEN – Panama

Check out the website for tour details etc - https://www.sonsofapollo.com/

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.









Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site