NI ROCKS Interview with JENNIFER HABEN from BEYOND THE BLACK
German symphonic metal band Beyond The Black release their third album, “Heart of the Hurricane”, through Napalm Records on 31st August 2018. I only discovered the band myself last year but became an instant fan and ordered their first two CDs online. The band have gone through a big line-up change since the release of the first two albums, but singer Jennifer Haben remains at the heart of the band and “Heart of the Hurricane” is a great album that shows that Beyond The Black are back with a renewed focus and drive. I was fortunate enough to speak to Jennifer via Skype on 15th August and we chatted about the new album, the band and future plans. You can hear that interview on the 400th episode of the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th August. The Show is available now via the On Demand Player and on iTunes - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Beyond The Black are Jennifer Haben on vocals, Christian Hemsdörfer and Tobias Lodes on guitars and backing vocals, Stefan Herkenhoff on bass and Kai Tschierschky on drums. Check out their website at http://www.beyond-the-black.com/en/
Playlist for Friday NI Rocks Show No 400
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
MONSTER TRUCK – Evolution
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree
BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman
BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane
Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 1 (6min)
BEYOND THE BLACK – My God Is Dead
Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 2 (7min)
BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name
Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 3 (9min)
BEYOND THE BLACK – Million Lightyears
KAMELOT – In Twilight Hours
TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All
SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down To the Blues
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Holdin All The Aces
U.D.O. – Make The Move
STONEBOURNE – Son of this Town
SAXON – Sixth Form Girls
HEAVY PETTIN – Love Times Love
TESLA – Freedom Slaves
SLASH – Driving Rain
HALESTORM – Painkiller
HUNTRESS – Eight of Swords
