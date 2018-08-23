NI ROCKS Interview with JENNIFER HABEN from BEYOND THE BLACK

German symphonic metal band Beyond The Black release their third album, “Heart of the Hurricane”, through Napalm Records on 31st August 2018. I only discovered the band myself last year but became an instant fan and ordered their first two CDs online. The band have gone through a big line-up change since the release of the first two albums, but singer Jennifer Haben remains at the heart of the band and “Heart of the Hurricane” is a great album that shows that Beyond The Black are back with a renewed focus and drive. I was fortunate enough to speak to Jennifer via Skype on 15th August and we chatted about the new album, the band and future plans. You can hear that interview on the 400th episode of the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th August. The Show is available now via the On Demand Player and on iTunes - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





Beyond The Black are Jennifer Haben on vocals, Christian Hemsdörfer and Tobias Lodes on guitars and backing vocals, Stefan Herkenhoff on bass and Kai Tschierschky on drums. Check out their website at http://www.beyond-the-black.com/en/

Playlist for Friday NI Rocks Show No 400

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train

MONSTER TRUCK – Evolution

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Hanging Tree

BLACKFOOT – Diary of a Workingman

BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane

Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 1 (6min)

BEYOND THE BLACK – My God Is Dead

Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 2 (7min)

BEYOND THE BLACK – Forget My Name

Interview with Jennifer Haben from Beyond The Black – Part 3 (9min)

BEYOND THE BLACK – Million Lightyears

KAMELOT – In Twilight Hours

TRUCKER DIABLO – We Will Conquer All

SCREAMING EAGLES – Bow Down To the Blues

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BILLY MORRIS & THE SUNSET STRIP – Holdin All The Aces

U.D.O. – Make The Move

STONEBOURNE – Son of this Town

SAXON – Sixth Form Girls

HEAVY PETTIN – Love Times Love

TESLA – Freedom Slaves

SLASH – Driving Rain

HALESTORM – Painkiller

HUNTRESS – Eight of Swords

