NI ROCKS Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO (2019)

Singer Jeff Scott Soto is involved with many projects including Sons of Apollo, W.E.T. and the Trans Siberian Orchestra. He also releases solo work under his own name and fronts a band called Soto. That band releases its third album, entitled “Origami”, through Inside Out Music on 24th May. I’d recorded an interview with Jeff when he played in Belfast back in 2013, but felt another interview was long overdue and jumped at the opportunity to speak to him about his latest album. We spoke via Skype on 23rd April. At that point only one single from the new album had been released, but the title track has now been released as well and I’ve included it on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 26th April along with the interview. You’ll find that Show on the On Demand Player here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The new album can be pre-ordered here - https://soto.lnk.to/Origami
Track list for the Friday NI Rocks Show 26th April
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way
BURNING RAIN – Beautiful Road
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
KISS – Reason to Live
LITA FORD – Blueberry
LOVE/HATE = She’s An Angel
SOTO – Origami
Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 1 (7 min)
SOTO – BeLie
Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 2 (7 min)
SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time
Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 3 (7 min)
JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Retribution
W.E.T. – Elegantly Wasted
BLACK SABBATH – Heaven and Hell
DROWNING POOL – Numb
DIAMOND HEAD – Our Time Is Now
ACCEPT – Life’s A Bitch
IN FLAMES – Call My Name
SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart
TORME – Star
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Running Out of Time
ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline
CONJURING FATE - Apocalypse
The 2013 interview can be read here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1185-ni-rocks-interview-with-jeff-scott-soto.html
