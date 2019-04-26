NI ROCKS Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO (2019)

Singer Jeff Scott Soto is involved with many projects including Sons of Apollo, W.E.T. and the Trans Siberian Orchestra. He also releases solo work under his own name and fronts a band called Soto. That band releases its third album, entitled “Origami”, through Inside Out Music on 24th May. I’d recorded an interview with Jeff when he played in Belfast back in 2013, but felt another interview was long overdue and jumped at the opportunity to speak to him about his latest album. We spoke via Skype on 23rd April. At that point only one single from the new album had been released, but the title track has now been released as well and I’ve included it on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 26th April along with the interview. You’ll find that Show on the On Demand Player here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The new album can be pre-ordered here - https://soto.lnk.to/Origami

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.





Track list for the Friday NI Rocks Show 26th April

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way

BURNING RAIN – Beautiful Road

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

KISS – Reason to Live

LITA FORD – Blueberry

LOVE/HATE = She’s An Angel

SOTO – Origami

Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 1 (7 min)

SOTO – BeLie

Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 2 (7 min)

SONS OF APOLLO – Signs of the Time

Interview with JEFF SCOTT SOTO Part 3 (7 min)

JEFF SCOTT SOTO – Retribution

W.E.T. – Elegantly Wasted

BLACK SABBATH – Heaven and Hell

DROWNING POOL – Numb

DIAMOND HEAD – Our Time Is Now

ACCEPT – Life’s A Bitch

IN FLAMES – Call My Name

SISTER SHOTGUN – Sacred Heart

TORME – Star

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Running Out of Time

ROBIN GEORGE – Heartline

CONJURING FATE - Apocalypse

The 2013 interview can be read here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1185-ni-rocks-interview-with-jeff-scott-soto.html