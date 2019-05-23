NI ROCKS Interview with DANNY REXON from CRAZY LIXX (2019)
Swedish band Crazy Lixx released their sixth studio album, “Forever Wild”, through Frontiers Music on 17th May. I’d recorded an interview with lead singer Danny Rexon back in 2014 just ahead of the release of their fourth album, but was keen for another chat to discuss the excellent new album and find out more about what Crazy Lixx had been doing over the last five years. I spoke to Danny via Skype on 22nd May and you’ll find that interview, along with four tracks from the new album (and one from their re-issued debut album) on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th May - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the Show uploaded 23rd May).
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Playlist for the Show –
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Southern Way
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION - Moonshine
CRAZY LIXX – Silent Thunder
Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt1 (10 min)
CRAZY LIXX – Break Out
Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt2 (9 min)
CRAZY LIXX – Eagle
Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt3 (10 min)
CRAZY LIXX – It’s You
CRAZY LIXX – Want It
MASS – Back to the Music
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Fight for One More Day
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – The Hand I Was Dealt
KISS – Domino
CINDERELLA – The Last Mile
WARLOCK – Metal Tango
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Hear My Call
SOTO – HyperMania
MARK SLAUGHTER – The Real Thing
FIRELAND – Dragon Slayer
HELL FIRE – On The Loose
BLOODY HAMMERS – From Beyond The Grave
THE ANSWER - Preachin
The 2014 interview with Danny can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1700-ni-rocks-interview-with-danny-rexon-from-crazy-lixx.html
Crazy Lixx Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/crazylixx/
