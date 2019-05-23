NI ROCKS Interview with DANNY REXON from CRAZY LIXX (2019)

Swedish band Crazy Lixx released their sixth studio album, “Forever Wild”, through Frontiers Music on 17th May. I’d recorded an interview with lead singer Danny Rexon back in 2014 just ahead of the release of their fourth album, but was keen for another chat to discuss the excellent new album and find out more about what Crazy Lixx had been doing over the last five years. I spoke to Danny via Skype on 22nd May and you’ll find that interview, along with four tracks from the new album (and one from their re-issued debut album) on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 24th May - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the Show uploaded 23rd May).





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show –

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Southern Way

TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION - Moonshine

CRAZY LIXX – Silent Thunder

Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt1 (10 min)

CRAZY LIXX – Break Out

Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt2 (9 min)

CRAZY LIXX – Eagle

Interview with DANNY REXON from Crazy Lixx Pt3 (10 min)

CRAZY LIXX – It’s You

CRAZY LIXX – Want It

MASS – Back to the Music

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Fight for One More Day

JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE – The Hand I Was Dealt

KISS – Domino

CINDERELLA – The Last Mile

WARLOCK – Metal Tango

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Hear My Call

SOTO – HyperMania

MARK SLAUGHTER – The Real Thing

FIRELAND – Dragon Slayer

HELL FIRE – On The Loose

BLOODY HAMMERS – From Beyond The Grave

THE ANSWER - Preachin





The 2014 interview with Danny can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1700-ni-rocks-interview-with-danny-rexon-from-crazy-lixx.html





Crazy Lixx Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/crazylixx/

