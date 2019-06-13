NI ROCKS Interview with ROBERT BERRY from ALLIANCE and 3.2

On 24th May Escape Music released “Fire and Grace”, the latest album from American band Alliance. The band features guitarist Gary Pihl (from Boston, the Sammy Hagar Band etc), drummer David Lauser (from the Sammy Hagar Band) and Robert Berry (from 3, GTR, 3.2 etc). Escape Music boss Khalil Turk gave me an opportunity to interview Gary or Robert and I jumped at the chance to record something with both of them individually. Both interviews can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 14th June. This is available now via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - the show uploaded on 13th June.

Gary and Robert both chat about the history of Alliance, going back to the mid 90’s, and about the new album. Each picked three tracks from the album to play alongside the interviews.

I spoke to Robert via Skype in the early hours of 11th June as he was finishing work at his Soundtek Studios in California. We chatted at length about Alliance, his involvement with Carl Palmer and Keith Emerson in the band 3 and the recent revival as 3.2, working on the December People and All 4 1 projects (both of which also include Gary Pihl) and his work at Soundtek Studios.





Check out Robert Berry’s website for more info or the Soudtek Studio website –

http://www.robertberry.com/

http://soundtekstudios.com/





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show –

JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever

SAMMY HAGAR – There’s Only One Way to Rock

Interview with GARY PIHL Part 1 (10min)

ALLIANCE – Fire and Grace

Interview with GARY PIHL Part 2 (9min)

ALLIANCE – Good Life

Interview with GARY PIHL Part 3 (14min)

ALLIANCE – Uncertain

BOSTON – Life, Love & Hope

ALL 4 1 – After The Rain

Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 1 (8min)

ALLIANCE - Time

Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 2 (9min)

ALLIANCE – Don’t Stop The Wheel Turning

Interview with ROBERT BERRY Part 3 (12min)

ALLIANCE – Reason to Walk Away

3.2 – One by One