NI ROCKS Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC (2019)

Back in 2015 I posted an interview with Chilean singer Caterina Nix that we had completed by e-mail following the release of the first album from Chaos Magic. Almost four years later we’ve recorded an interview to mark the release of the second Chaos Magic album “Furyborn”. The album was released by Frontiers Music on 14th June and includes guest appearances by Rainbow frontman Ronnie Romero and Tom Englund from Evergrey.





Caterina chats about the recording of the latest album, future plans for Chaos Magic, working with Timo Tolkki, the growing position of women in rock and metal and more. We also play four tracks from the new album.





The interview can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week – uploaded on 11th July - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist

KISS – Deuce (Live)

SCOTT STAPP – Purpose for Pain

SINNER – Fiesta Y Copas

DEAD ADDICTION – Live at the Scene of the Crime

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Heroes of the Dawn

TURILLI-LIONE RHAPSODY – Zero Gravity

CHAOS MAGIC – FuryBorn

Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 1 (7 min)

CHAOS MAGIC – Throw Me To The Wolves

Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 2 (4 min)

CHAOS MAGIC – Beware of Silent Waters

Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 3 (8 min)

CHAOS MAGIC – Falling Again

TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Angels of the Apocalypse

THE QUIREBOYS – Original Black Eyed Son

LUKE APPLETON – Medusa

CHRIS APPLETON – Seafarer

BLACK SABBATH – Country Girl

AC/DC – Touch Too Much

KIX – Girl Money

THE NEW ROSES – Down By The River

THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Ride

STRANDED – Nothing Lasts Forever

KANE’D – Reckless

TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – I Smell Rock n Roll

SAMARKIND – Sun Stroke Heart

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – The Last Icon

The earlier interview from 2015 can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2135-ni-rocks-interview-with-caterina-nix-from-chaos-magic.html

