NI ROCKS Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC (2019)
Back in 2015 I posted an interview with Chilean singer Caterina Nix that we had completed by e-mail following the release of the first album from Chaos Magic. Almost four years later we’ve recorded an interview to mark the release of the second Chaos Magic album “Furyborn”. The album was released by Frontiers Music on 14th June and includes guest appearances by Rainbow frontman Ronnie Romero and Tom Englund from Evergrey.
Caterina chats about the recording of the latest album, future plans for Chaos Magic, working with Timo Tolkki, the growing position of women in rock and metal and more. We also play four tracks from the new album.
The interview can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week – uploaded on 11th July - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Playlist
KISS – Deuce (Live)
SCOTT STAPP – Purpose for Pain
SINNER – Fiesta Y Copas
DEAD ADDICTION – Live at the Scene of the Crime
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Heroes of the Dawn
TURILLI-LIONE RHAPSODY – Zero Gravity
CHAOS MAGIC – FuryBorn
Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 1 (7 min)
CHAOS MAGIC – Throw Me To The Wolves
Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 2 (4 min)
CHAOS MAGIC – Beware of Silent Waters
Interview with CATERINA NIX from CHAOS MAGIC Part 3 (8 min)
CHAOS MAGIC – Falling Again
TIMO TOLKKI’S AVALON – Angels of the Apocalypse
THE QUIREBOYS – Original Black Eyed Son
LUKE APPLETON – Medusa
CHRIS APPLETON – Seafarer
BLACK SABBATH – Country Girl
AC/DC – Touch Too Much
KIX – Girl Money
THE NEW ROSES – Down By The River
THE IRONTOWN DIEHARDS – Ride
STRANDED – Nothing Lasts Forever
KANE’D – Reckless
TEQUILA MOCKINGBYRD – I Smell Rock n Roll
SAMARKIND – Sun Stroke Heart
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD – The Last Icon
The earlier interview from 2015 can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2135-ni-rocks-interview-with-caterina-nix-from-chaos-magic.html
