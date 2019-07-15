NI ROCKS Interview with JACKIE CHAMBERS from GIRLSCHOOL

Girlschool have had an iconic status in the British rock and metal scene for over forty years and world-wide recognition as one of the most long-running female bands in history. Guitarist Jackie ‘Jax’ Chambers has been part of Girlschool now for twenty years and I spoke to her via Skype on 11th July to chat about the band ahead of their headline shows in Dublin and Belfast on 18th and 19th July and at the Disturbance Festival in Letterkenny on 20th July.

In addition to talking about Girlschool and picking some of their tracks to play we also chatted about Jackie’s other band, Syteria, and we play one of their tracks.





The interview can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 19th July – which has been uploaded already and is available here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 15th July)





Check out the Girlschool Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/GirlschoolOfficial/

Check out the Syteria website - https://syteria.co.uk/

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Southern Fried Friday Night

KRIS BARRAS BAND – Ignite (Light It Up)

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Light Up The World

DORO – Celebrate (Full Metal Female Version)

GIRLSCHOOL – C’mon Let’s Go

Interview with Jackie Chambers Part 1 (7 min)

GIRLSCHOOL – We All Have to Choose

Interview with Jackie Chambers Part 2 (7 min)

SYTERIA - Reflection

Interview with Jackie Chambers Part 3 (8 min)

GIRLSCHOOL – Hit And Run (With Doro)

GIRLSCHOOL – Guilty As Sin

GIRLSCHOOL – I Spy (Dio Mix)

REUBEN ARCHER (with The Brand) – Love is Blind

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Shock & Awe

EIGHTEENTH HOUR – In Denial

BLUE OYSTER CULT – Burnin For You

GILLAN – Mutually Assured Destruction

SAMMY HAGAR – Heavy Metal

SABATON – Fields of Verdun

Promo Interview with Joakim Broden from SABATON

SABATON – The Red Baron

FAITHSEDGE – Back From This

SINHERESY – Zero One

LICENCE – Line of Fire

DANNY VAUGHN – The Shadow of King John



