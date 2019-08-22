NI ROCKS Interview with BOBBY BARTH from AXE
On 20th September American band Axe release their first studio album in almost twenty years, after being talked into coming out of retirement by Escape Music Ltd. At the heart of Axe is of course guitarist Bobby Barth, who was also the band’s lead vocalist on their earlier albums from 1979 to 1983. He was also the frontman and guitarist for Blackfoot for several years. I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity to chat with Bobby on the phone for almost 40 minutes on 19th August and we talked about the new Axe album, the history of the band, working with Blackfoot and much more.
You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd August – available now from the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 22nd Aug).
The new Axe album “Final Offering” can be ordered here on blue vinyl or CD - http://www.escape-music.com/
Check out Bobby’s website - https://bobbybarth.com/bb/
The interview will be typed up and posted here at a later date.
Playlist for the Friday NI Rocks Show 23rd Aug
THIN LIZZY – Rocker
SINNER – Last Exit Hell
CORELEONI – Queen of Hearts
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Nothing On Me
BLACKFOOT – Train, Train (Live)
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 1 (8min)
AXE – Fire and Stone
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 2 (8min)
AXE – Heroes and Legends
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 3 (7min)
AXE – Bad Romance
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 4 (8min)
BLACKFOOT – Fly Away (Live)
Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 5 (6min)
AXE – Years Slip Away
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)
STORMZONE – Zero to Rage
LIV SIN – Chapter of the Witch
PANTERA – Cemetery Gates
TARCHON FIST – Clash of the Gods
TUNGSTEN – The Fairies Dance
TWILIGHT FORCE – Queen of Eternity
THIN LIZZY – Black Rose
