NI ROCKS Interview with BOBBY BARTH from AXE

On 20th September American band Axe release their first studio album in almost twenty years, after being talked into coming out of retirement by Escape Music Ltd. At the heart of Axe is of course guitarist Bobby Barth, who was also the band’s lead vocalist on their earlier albums from 1979 to 1983. He was also the frontman and guitarist for Blackfoot for several years. I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity to chat with Bobby on the phone for almost 40 minutes on 19th August and we talked about the new Axe album, the history of the band, working with Blackfoot and much more.

You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 23rd August – available now from the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 22nd Aug).





The new Axe album “Final Offering” can be ordered here on blue vinyl or CD - http://www.escape-music.com/

Check out Bobby’s website - https://bobbybarth.com/bb/

The interview will be typed up and posted here at a later date.

Playlist for the Friday NI Rocks Show 23rd Aug

THIN LIZZY – Rocker

SINNER – Last Exit Hell

CORELEONI – Queen of Hearts

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Nothing On Me

BLACKFOOT – Train, Train (Live)

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 1 (8min)

AXE – Fire and Stone

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 2 (8min)

AXE – Heroes and Legends

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 3 (7min)

AXE – Bad Romance

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 4 (8min)

BLACKFOOT – Fly Away (Live)

Interview with BOBBY BARTH Part 5 (6min)

AXE – Years Slip Away

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)

STORMZONE – Zero to Rage

LIV SIN – Chapter of the Witch

PANTERA – Cemetery Gates

TARCHON FIST – Clash of the Gods

TUNGSTEN – The Fairies Dance

TWILIGHT FORCE – Queen of Eternity

THIN LIZZY – Black Rose





