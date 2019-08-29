NI ROCKS Interview with ROB DE LUCA from SPREAD EAGLE
Bass player Rob De Luca was one of the founding members of the band Spread Eagle back in 1989. The band’s self titled debut album in 1992 was highly praised, but by the time their second album was released the following year the rock music scene had changed and the band split not long after. In 2006 Spread Eagle reformed but it wasn’t until 9th August 2019 that a new album “Subway To The Stars” was released by Frontiers Music. In the interim Rob has also been part of Sebastian Bach’s band and plays bass for rock icons UFO.
I was fortunate enough to grab some time with Rob late on 25th August just before he headed off on a ten week tour across the USA; first of all with Sebastian Bach and then UFO. We chatted on the phone about the new Spread Eagle album, the history of the band, touring with Sebastian Bach, playing with UFO and his other band, Of Earth.
You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 30th August – available now from the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 29th Aug).
Check out the Spread Eagle Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/spreadeaglenyc/ - and Rob’s page - https://www.facebook.com/robdeluca2012/
The interview will be typed up and posted here later.
Playlist for the Show
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
AIRBOURNE – Boneshaker
DEVILSKIN – All Fall Down
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Ain’t The End of the World
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Get The F*ck Out of Here
KOBURG – Warrior’s Blood
SNOW WHITE BLOOD – Lullaby for the Undead
BLACKRAIN – Hellfire
ROXY BLUE – Too Hot To Handle
SKID ROW – Midnight / Tornado
SPREAD EAGLE – Sound of Speed
Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 1 (9 min)
SPREAD EAGLE – Dead Air
Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 2 (9 min)
SPREAD EAGLE – More Wolf Than Lamb
Interview with ROB DE LUCA Part 3 (8 min)
SPREAD EAGLE – Cut Through
OF EARTH – Heart of the Hard Drive
UFO – King of the Hill
WEAPONS OF ANEW – Killshot
ARDOURS – The Mist
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – Nothing Lasts Forever
BEYOND THE BLACK – Through The Mirror
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD – Long Time Running
KRIS BARRAS BAND – What You Get
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Roll The Dice
ROCKETT LOVE – Take Me Home
