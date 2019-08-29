NI ROCKS Interview with ROB DE LUCA from SPREAD EAGLE

Bass player Rob De Luca was one of the founding members of the band Spread Eagle back in 1989. The band’s self titled debut album in 1992 was highly praised, but by the time their second album was released the following year the rock music scene had changed and the band split not long after. In 2006 Spread Eagle reformed but it wasn’t until 9th August 2019 that a new album “Subway To The Stars” was released by Frontiers Music. In the interim Rob has also been part of Sebastian Bach’s band and plays bass for rock icons UFO.





I was fortunate enough to grab some time with Rob late on 25th August just before he headed off on a ten week tour across the USA; first of all with Sebastian Bach and then UFO. We chatted on the phone about the new Spread Eagle album, the history of the band, touring with Sebastian Bach, playing with UFO and his other band, Of Earth.





Check out the Spread Eagle Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/spreadeaglenyc/ - and Rob's page - https://www.facebook.com/robdeluca2012/





