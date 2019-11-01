NI ROCKS Interview with DORO
German vocalist Doro has been one of the most recognised and respected singers on the metal scene for over thirty years. There can be little doubting of her iconic status and she has worked and recorded with some of the industry’s biggest names. This November she is one of the headliners at Hard Rock Hell XIII in Great Yarmouth and as a fan for the past thirty years I jumped at the opportunity to record an interview with her ahead of that appearance.
We spoke by phone on 25th October and chatted about her career, the double album “Forever Warriors / Forever United” released last year and a number of upcoming projects. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st November. That Show will be available from the Rock Radio NI On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-doro-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-1st-nov-2019/
Playlist
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
PHIL CAMPBELL – Straight Up (ft Rob Halford)
QUIET RIOT – In The Blood
JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever
DORO – Don’t Break My Heart Again
Interview with DORO Part 1 (6min)
DORO – All For Metal
Interview with DORO Part 2 (8 min)
DORO – It Cuts So Deep
Interview with DORO Part 3 (5 min)
DORO – If I Can’t Have You – No One Will (ft Johan Hegg)
DORO – Fear of the Dark (Live – ft Blaze Bayley)
MICHAEL MONROE – Goin Down With the Ship
BUCKCHERRY – Tight Pants
WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You
DIAMOND HEAD – The Messenger
ELECTRIC MARY – How Do You Do It
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Someone Someday
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
KRIS BARRAS BAND – What A Way To Go
BLACKWATER CONSIRACY – Hanging Tree
EDGE OF PARADISE – Fire
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – Tin Soldiers
IN THIS MOMENT – The Fighter
BLACK SABBATH – N.I.B.
The interview will be typed up and posted here later.
