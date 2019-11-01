NI ROCKS Interview with DORO

German vocalist Doro has been one of the most recognised and respected singers on the metal scene for over thirty years. There can be little doubting of her iconic status and she has worked and recorded with some of the industry’s biggest names. This November she is one of the headliners at Hard Rock Hell XIII in Great Yarmouth and as a fan for the past thirty years I jumped at the opportunity to record an interview with her ahead of that appearance.

We spoke by phone on 25th October and chatted about her career, the double album “Forever Warriors / Forever United” released last year and a number of upcoming projects. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st November. That Show will be available from the Rock Radio NI On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and from the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-doro-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-1st-nov-2019/





Playlist

STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter

PHIL CAMPBELL – Straight Up (ft Rob Halford)

QUIET RIOT – In The Blood

JAILBIRDS – Nothing Good Lasts Forever

DORO – Don’t Break My Heart Again

Interview with DORO Part 1 (6min)

DORO – All For Metal

Interview with DORO Part 2 (8 min)

DORO – It Cuts So Deep

Interview with DORO Part 3 (5 min)

DORO – If I Can’t Have You – No One Will (ft Johan Hegg)

DORO – Fear of the Dark (Live – ft Blaze Bayley)

MICHAEL MONROE – Goin Down With the Ship

BUCKCHERRY – Tight Pants

WAYWARD SONS – Joke’s On You

DIAMOND HEAD – The Messenger

ELECTRIC MARY – How Do You Do It

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Someone Someday

THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm

KRIS BARRAS BAND – What A Way To Go

BLACKWATER CONSIRACY – Hanging Tree

EDGE OF PARADISE – Fire

THE MURDER OF MY SWEET – Tin Soldiers

IN THIS MOMENT – The Fighter

BLACK SABBATH – N.I.B.

The interview will be typed up and posted here later.





