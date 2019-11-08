NI ROCKS Interview with JAKE E from CYHRA

Swedish band Cyhra release their second album, “No Halos In Hell”, through Nuclear Blast Records on 15th November 2019. The band was formed by singer Jake E, following his departure from Amaranthe, when he teamed up with former In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad. The debut album “Letters to Myself” was released in October 2017 and the other members of the band are guitarist Euge Valovirta and drummer Alex Landenburg.

Cyhra will be joining label-mates Battle Beast on tour for four weeks commencing mid November and this includes a show in Dublin on 27th November as well as four UK dates. I had the opportunity to chat with Jake via Skype on 31st October and you can hear almost thirty minutes of that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week. We actually chatted for about 45 minutes about everything from kids to records to NewYork, but I’ve edited down to focus on the band, the new album and future plans.

The Show will be available from the On Demand Player – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - and from the NI Rocks MixCloud Page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-jake-e-from-cyhra-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-8th-nov-2019/

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

PRETTY MAIDS – Undress Your Madness

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Damn You!

DIRTY SHIRLEY – Here Comes The King

CYHRA – Karma

Interview with JAKE E from CYHRA Pt1 (9 min)

CYHRA – Out of My Life

Interview with JAKE E from CYHRA Pt2 (13 min)

CYHRA – Battle From Within

Interview with JAKE E from CYHRA Pt3 (8 min)

CYHRA – Dreams Gone Wrong

KICKIN VALENTINA – Sweat

ABLAZE – Where’s My Drink?

WILD HEAT – Wild Heat

WHITESNAKE – Heart of Stone

FOREIGNER – Juke Box Hero

EUROPE – Walk The Earth

NIKKI STRINGFIELD – When the Devil Comes Down

REXORIA – Roaring

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

REVOLUTION SAINTS – When the Heartache Has Gone

DANGER ZONE – Demon or Saint

SANGUINE – 5 Seconds to Midnight