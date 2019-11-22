NI ROCKS Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND from ENFORCER

Swedish metal band Enforcer released their fifth studio album, “Zenith”, through Nuclear Blast Records back in April. Since then the band have been playing festivals across Europe and recently completed a two month tour of North America. In December they come back to Belfast as part of a tour supporting label-mates Municipal Waste – playing in The Limelight on 5th December. I arranged to speak to Enforcer frontman Olof Wikstrand via Skype on 18th November to chat about the latest album, the upcoming tour and much more. You can find that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 22nd November – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - uploaded on 21st Nov.





The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

Playlist

MÖTLEY CRÜE – Looks That Kill

BIFF BYFORD – Welcome

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Destiny

BLITZKRIEG – Schools Out

JORN – Lonely Nights

SILVERTHORNE – Black River Rising

ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight

ENFORCER – Die for the Devil

Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt1 (5 min)

ENFORCER – Searching For You

Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt2 (5 min)

ENFORCER – Zenith of the Black Sun

Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt3 (6 min)

ENFORCER – The End of a Universe

SINOCENCE – In Kymatica

IRONHEART – Revolution Calls

THUNDER – Back Street Symphony

L.A. GUNS – Gone Honey

WILDSTREET – Three Way Ride

SAVAGE HANDS – Demon

CYHRA – No Halos in Hell

LAST IN LINE – Blackout The Sun

EDGE OF FOREVER – Promised Land

WAITING FOR MONDAY – End of a Dream

PRETTY MAIDS – Will You Still Kiss Me (If I See You in Heaven)

CONJURING FATE – Burn the Witch

JOHN HARV'S TWISTED MIND – Wolf at Your Door








