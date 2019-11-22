NI ROCKS Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND from ENFORCER
Swedish metal band Enforcer released their fifth studio album, “Zenith”, through Nuclear Blast Records back in April. Since then the band have been playing festivals across Europe and recently completed a two month tour of North America. In December they come back to Belfast as part of a tour supporting label-mates Municipal Waste – playing in The Limelight on 5th December. I arranged to speak to Enforcer frontman Olof Wikstrand via Skype on 18th November to chat about the latest album, the upcoming tour and much more. You can find that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 22nd November – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html - uploaded on 21st Nov.
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
The interview will be typed up and posted here later.
Playlist
MÖTLEY CRÜE – Looks That Kill
BIFF BYFORD – Welcome
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Destiny
BLITZKRIEG – Schools Out
JORN – Lonely Nights
SILVERTHORNE – Black River Rising
ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight
ENFORCER – Die for the Devil
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt1 (5 min)
ENFORCER – Searching For You
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt2 (5 min)
ENFORCER – Zenith of the Black Sun
Interview with OLOF WIKSTRAND Pt3 (6 min)
ENFORCER – The End of a Universe
SINOCENCE – In Kymatica
IRONHEART – Revolution Calls
THUNDER – Back Street Symphony
L.A. GUNS – Gone Honey
WILDSTREET – Three Way Ride
SAVAGE HANDS – Demon
CYHRA – No Halos in Hell
LAST IN LINE – Blackout The Sun
EDGE OF FOREVER – Promised Land
WAITING FOR MONDAY – End of a Dream
PRETTY MAIDS – Will You Still Kiss Me (If I See You in Heaven)
CONJURING FATE – Burn the Witch
JOHN HARV’S TWISTED MIND – Wolf at Your Door