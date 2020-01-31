NI ROCKS Interview with GARY MOAT from BURNT OUT WRECK / ex HEAVY PETTIN
Former Heavy Pettin drummer Gary Moat has fronted the band Burnt Out Wreck since 2016. The band released their second album “This Is Hell” in October 2019. Recently his music label Burntout Wreckords also re-released the three Heavy Pettin albums “Lettin Loose”, “Rock Ain’t Dead” and “Big Bang”. I was always a huge Heavy Pettin fan and have really enjoyed the Burnt Out Wreck albums so when the opportunity arose to record an interview with Gary I jumped at it. We spoke via Skype on 27th January and you can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 31st January.
We talk about Burnt Out Wreck, the new album, Heavy Pettin, the re-releases, the music industry and more.
Burnt Out Wreck are Gary Moat on vocals, Alex Carmichael on bass, Paul Gray on drums, Adrian Dunn on lead guitar and Miles Goodman on rhythm guitar.
Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/BurntOutWreck/
