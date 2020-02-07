NI ROCKS Interview with DOUG ALDRICH (Revolution Saints, The Dead Daisies etc)

I’ve been fortunate enough to have chatted with guitarist Doug Aldrich a few times over the past number of years. The first interview was recorded when he was in Belfast with Whitesnake in 2013 and the second was recorded in 2018 just before The Dead Daisies tour brought them to Belfast. I was pleased to get the opportunity to speak to Doug again via Skype on 31st January. This time the focus was on the recent release of the third album from Revolution Saints; the band that he is in alongside Deen Castronovo and Jack Blades. However, we also chat about The Dead Daisies, Burning Rain, Dio, The Planet Rock Allstars and more.





You can hear that interview along with eight tracks featuring Doug on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 7th February. This is available from the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The 2018 interview with Doug can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3485-ni-rocks-interview-with-doug-aldrich-the-dead-daisies-burning-rain-etc.html

The new interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist -

TRUCKER DIABLO – Year of the Truck

DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind

MADDISON – Masquerade

FURY – Galactic Rock

REVOLUTION SAINTS – When the Heartache Has Gone

Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 1 (7 min)

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Rise

Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 2 (5 min)

BURNING RAIN - Revolution

Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 3 (9 min)

REVOLUTION SAINTS – Closer

THE PLANET ROCK ALLSTARS – You’re The Voice

THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days

DIO – Better in the Dark

ROXANNE – Nothin To Lose

TESLA – Freedom Slaves

CINDERELLA – Nobody’s Fool

Promo Interview – DELAIN album “Apocalypse & Chill”

DELAIN – Burning Bridges

IRON MAIDEN – Murders in the Rue Morgue

ALICE COOPER – Lost in America

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods

BLACKFOOT – Train Train (Live)

GARY MOORE – Over the Hills and Far Away

BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS – The Loner





