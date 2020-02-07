NI ROCKS Interview with DOUG ALDRICH (Revolution Saints, The Dead Daisies etc)
I’ve been fortunate enough to have chatted with guitarist Doug Aldrich a few times over the past number of years. The first interview was recorded when he was in Belfast with Whitesnake in 2013 and the second was recorded in 2018 just before The Dead Daisies tour brought them to Belfast. I was pleased to get the opportunity to speak to Doug again via Skype on 31st January. This time the focus was on the recent release of the third album from Revolution Saints; the band that he is in alongside Deen Castronovo and Jack Blades. However, we also chat about The Dead Daisies, Burning Rain, Dio, The Planet Rock Allstars and more.
You can hear that interview along with eight tracks featuring Doug on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 7th February. This is available from the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The 2018 interview with Doug can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3485-ni-rocks-interview-with-doug-aldrich-the-dead-daisies-burning-rain-etc.html
The new interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Playlist -
TRUCKER DIABLO – Year of the Truck
DYNAZTY – Presence of Mind
MADDISON – Masquerade
FURY – Galactic Rock
REVOLUTION SAINTS – When the Heartache Has Gone
Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 1 (7 min)
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Rise
Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 2 (5 min)
BURNING RAIN - Revolution
Interview with DOUG ALDRICH Part 3 (9 min)
REVOLUTION SAINTS – Closer
THE PLANET ROCK ALLSTARS – You’re The Voice
THE DEAD DAISIES – Righteous Days
DIO – Better in the Dark
ROXANNE – Nothin To Lose
TESLA – Freedom Slaves
CINDERELLA – Nobody’s Fool
Promo Interview – DELAIN album “Apocalypse & Chill”
DELAIN – Burning Bridges
IRON MAIDEN – Murders in the Rue Morgue
ALICE COOPER – Lost in America
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
TRIGGERMAN – Hail to the River Gods
BLACKFOOT – Train Train (Live)
GARY MOORE – Over the Hills and Far Away
BOB DAISLEY AND FRIENDS – The Loner
