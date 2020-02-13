NI ROCKS Interview with JEFF PILSON (Foreigner, Black Swan etc)

Jeff Pilson is one of the most accomplished bass players in the rock scene, having played in bands such as Dokken and Dio and for the last fifteen years being a member of Foreigner. He is also a hugely respected producer. The latest project that he has been involved in is the band Black Swan; alongside Robin McAuley, Reb Beach and Matt Starr. I was fortunate to be able to talk with Jeff to chat about Black Swan and his other work via Skype on 30th January. The interview was recorded during Foreigner’s residency at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The first part of the interview focuses on Black Swan, the second part on Foreigner and in the final part we chat about The End Machine, Dokken, Steven Adler and more. The Black Swan album “Shake The World” is released by Frontiers Music on 14th February.

The interview is included on the Friday NI Rock Show on 14th February and this is available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the Show uploaded on 13th Feb)





Playlist

CONJURING FATE – No Escape

H.E.A.T. - Dangerous Ground

COLLATERAL – Merry Go Roumd

GILBY CLARKE – Rock n Roll is Getting Louder

BLACK SWAN – Shake The World

Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 1 (6 min)

BLACK SWAN – Big Disaster

Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 2 (4 min)

FOREIGNER – Headknocker (Live)

Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 3 (10 min)

BLACK SWAN – Divided United

THE END MACHINE – Burn The Truth

SHADOW BREAKER – Fly Me

STORM FORCE – Age of Fear

FIRELAND – Banished

IRONHEART – Gods of War

IRONFLAME –Blood Red Cross

SERIOUS BLACK – Let Me Go

TOMORROW IS LOST – Wildchild

THE RAGGED SAINTS – Turning Cod

BOWLING FOR SOUP – Alexa Bliss

PSSR – Busted

THE WRECKLESS MAJORITY – Through The Night

DIABULUS IN MUSICA – The Misfit’s Swing

NIGHTWISH – Noise

BURNING WITCHES – Dance With the Devil

SONS OF APOLLO – Goodbye Divinity





The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

