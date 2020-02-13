NI ROCKS Interview with JEFF PILSON (Foreigner, Black Swan etc)
Jeff Pilson is one of the most accomplished bass players in the rock scene, having played in bands such as Dokken and Dio and for the last fifteen years being a member of Foreigner. He is also a hugely respected producer. The latest project that he has been involved in is the band Black Swan; alongside Robin McAuley, Reb Beach and Matt Starr. I was fortunate to be able to talk with Jeff to chat about Black Swan and his other work via Skype on 30th January. The interview was recorded during Foreigner’s residency at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
The first part of the interview focuses on Black Swan, the second part on Foreigner and in the final part we chat about The End Machine, Dokken, Steven Adler and more. The Black Swan album “Shake The World” is released by Frontiers Music on 14th February.
The interview is included on the Friday NI Rock Show on 14th February and this is available via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the Show uploaded on 13th Feb)
Playlist
CONJURING FATE – No Escape
H.E.A.T. - Dangerous Ground
COLLATERAL – Merry Go Roumd
GILBY CLARKE – Rock n Roll is Getting Louder
BLACK SWAN – Shake The World
Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 1 (6 min)
BLACK SWAN – Big Disaster
Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 2 (4 min)
FOREIGNER – Headknocker (Live)
Interview with JEFF PILSON Part 3 (10 min)
BLACK SWAN – Divided United
THE END MACHINE – Burn The Truth
SHADOW BREAKER – Fly Me
STORM FORCE – Age of Fear
FIRELAND – Banished
IRONHEART – Gods of War
IRONFLAME –Blood Red Cross
SERIOUS BLACK – Let Me Go
TOMORROW IS LOST – Wildchild
THE RAGGED SAINTS – Turning Cod
BOWLING FOR SOUP – Alexa Bliss
PSSR – Busted
THE WRECKLESS MAJORITY – Through The Night
DIABULUS IN MUSICA – The Misfit’s Swing
NIGHTWISH – Noise
BURNING WITCHES – Dance With the Devil
SONS OF APOLLO – Goodbye Divinity
The interview will be typed up and posted here later.
