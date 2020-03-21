NI ROCKS Interview with GREG FRASER from STORM FORCE & BRIGHTON ROCK
Guitarist Greg Fraser is probably best known as a member of Canadian band Brighton Rock with whom he released three albums during a ten year period between 1982 and 1992. He also played for Helix for four years in the 90’s. Brighton Rock reformed in 2001 and Fraser also released a couple of albums with Fraze Gang. He now has a new band called Storm Force and they released their debut album “Age of Fear” via Escape Music on 24th January.
I arranged to chat with Greg via Skype on 16th March and we chatted for about 35 minutes about Storm Force and the new album. We also discussed Brighton Rock, Helix, Fraze Gang, Rory Gallagher, the music scene and much more. That interview can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 20th March - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 21st Mar)
Check out the band’s website at https://stormforce.ca/
Playlist
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crazy Train
GOTTHARD – Every Time I Die
HEAVY PETTIN – Get Back to You
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BRIGHTON ROCK – We Came to Rock
Interview with Greg Fraser Part 1 (10 min)
STORM FORCE – Dirty Vegas
Interview with Greg Fraser Part 2 (6 min)
BRIGHTON ROCK – Young Wild and Free
Interview with Greg Fraser Part 3 (7 min)
STORM FORCE – Breathe
Interview with Greg Fraser Part 4 (11 min)
STORM FORCE – Age of Fear
BRIGHTON ROCK – Hangin High ‘n’ Dry
FRAZE GANG - Jackhammer
TRUCKER DIABLO – When The Waters Rise
BAD WOLVES – Sober
MAGNUS KARLSSON’S FREEFALL – Hold Your Fire
BAD TOUCH – Strut
SWANEE RIVER – Rollin
THE PRETTY RECKLESS – Going To Hell
AMARANTHE – Do Or Die
AD INFINITUM – See You In Hell
OZZY OSBOURNE – Diary of a Madman
