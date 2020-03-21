NI ROCKS Interview with GREG FRASER from STORM FORCE & BRIGHTON ROCK

Guitarist Greg Fraser is probably best known as a member of Canadian band Brighton Rock with whom he released three albums during a ten year period between 1982 and 1992. He also played for Helix for four years in the 90’s. Brighton Rock reformed in 2001 and Fraser also released a couple of albums with Fraze Gang. He now has a new band called Storm Force and they released their debut album “Age of Fear” via Escape Music on 24th January.

I arranged to chat with Greg via Skype on 16th March and we chatted for about 35 minutes about Storm Force and the new album. We also discussed Brighton Rock, Helix, Fraze Gang, Rory Gallagher, the music scene and much more. That interview can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 20th March - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 21st Mar)

Check out the band’s website at https://stormforce.ca/

The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

