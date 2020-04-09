NI ROCKS Interview with GUS G

Guitarist Gus G will be known to many as Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist for eight years, but long before he joined up with Ozzy he started a band called Firewind. On 15th May that band releases a new album through AFM Records simply called “Firewind”. If you include a 1998 demo release, it is the tenth studio album to be released by Firewind. Over the past twenty years Gus G has also released an album with Ozzy, three solo albums, three albums with Dream Evil, three albums with Mystic Propecy and two albums with Nightrage; as well as contributing to numerous others.

I recorded an interview with Gus on 3rd April and we chatted about Firewind and the new album, as well as the current Coronavirus crisis, his solo work, a potential instrumental album and much more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th April. That Show is available now via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the Show uploaded on 9th April)





Check out the Gus G website at https://www.gusgofficial.com/ and the Firewind website at http://firewind.gr/





The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

Playlist

STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter

WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night

RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll

AXEL RUDI PELL – Gunfire

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way

MAVERICK – Myrmidon

OZZY OSBOURNE – Fairies Wear Boots (Live)

Interview with GUS G Part 1 (7 min)

FIREWIND – Rising Fire

Interview with GUS G Part 2 (10 min)

GUS G - Fearless

Interview with GUS G Part 3 (9 min)

OZZY OSBOURNE – Crucify

FIREWIND – Ode to Leonidas

DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones

ECLIPSE – Driving One of Your Cars

BEYOND THE BLACK – Golden Pariahs

BLENDED BREW – Ancient Alien

VOLTURIAN – Broken

TRICK OR TREAT – Pisces : Bloody Rose

FROZEN CROWN – In The Dark

AEROSMITH – Uncle Salty

AEROSMITH – Sweet Emotion



