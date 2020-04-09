NI ROCKS Interview with GUS G
Guitarist Gus G will be known to many as Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist for eight years, but long before he joined up with Ozzy he started a band called Firewind. On 15th May that band releases a new album through AFM Records simply called “Firewind”. If you include a 1998 demo release, it is the tenth studio album to be released by Firewind. Over the past twenty years Gus G has also released an album with Ozzy, three solo albums, three albums with Dream Evil, three albums with Mystic Propecy and two albums with Nightrage; as well as contributing to numerous others.
I recorded an interview with Gus on 3rd April and we chatted about Firewind and the new album, as well as the current Coronavirus crisis, his solo work, a potential instrumental album and much more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th April. That Show is available now via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the Show uploaded on 9th April)
Check out the Gus G website at https://www.gusgofficial.com/ and the Firewind website at http://firewind.gr/
Playlist
STORMZONE – The Jester’s Laughter
WHITESNAKE – Still of the Night
RAINBOW – Long Live Rock n Roll
AXEL RUDI PELL – Gunfire
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Livin’ This Way
MAVERICK – Myrmidon
OZZY OSBOURNE – Fairies Wear Boots (Live)
Interview with GUS G Part 1 (7 min)
FIREWIND – Rising Fire
Interview with GUS G Part 2 (10 min)
GUS G - Fearless
Interview with GUS G Part 3 (9 min)
OZZY OSBOURNE – Crucify
FIREWIND – Ode to Leonidas
DREAM EVIL – The Chosen Ones
ECLIPSE – Driving One of Your Cars
BEYOND THE BLACK – Golden Pariahs
BLENDED BREW – Ancient Alien
VOLTURIAN – Broken
TRICK OR TREAT – Pisces : Bloody Rose
FROZEN CROWN – In The Dark
AEROSMITH – Uncle Salty
AEROSMITH – Sweet Emotion
