NI ROCKS Interview with MERV GOLDSWORTHY from FM

“Synchronized”, the excellent new album from FM, was released by Frontiers Music on 22nd May. I had the opportunity to chat with one of the band’s founding members, bass player Merv Goldsworthy, via Skype on 26th May. We talked for about 30 minutes about the new album, the impact of Covid 19, FM’s tour plans and much more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 29th May. That Show is available from the Rock Radio NI On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the Show uploaded on 30th May!).

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Check out the FM website for tour dates etc - http://www.fmofficial.com

Playlist

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

VANDENBERG – Freight Train

THE JAILBIRDS – Watery Grave

TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH – I Won’t Be With You

FM – Synchronized

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt1 (6 min)

FM – Superstar

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt2 (10 min)

FM – Walk Through The Fire

Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt3 (13 min)

FM – End of Days

NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive

ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Attracted to the Animal

THUNDER – Like a Satellite

GIN ANNIE – Love Ain’t Here

THOSE DAMN CROWS – Be You

HOLLOWSTAR – Let You Down

THE HU – Wolf Totem (with Jacoby Shaddix)

MUSHROOMHEAD – The Heresy

DELUSIONAL SILENCE – Jekyll and Hyde

GOTTHARD – No Time to Cry

HOOKERS & BLOW – Rocks Off

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

THIN LIZZY – Black Rose





An interview with FM singer Steve Overland from 2014 can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1454-ni-rocks-interview-with-steve-overland-of-fm.html

And a 2015 interview with Merv’s wife, Leigh Matty from Romeo’s Daughter can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1935-ni-rocks-interview-with-leigh-matty-from-romeos-daughter.html

