NI ROCKS Interview with MERV GOLDSWORTHY from FM
“Synchronized”, the excellent new album from FM, was released by Frontiers Music on 22nd May. I had the opportunity to chat with one of the band’s founding members, bass player Merv Goldsworthy, via Skype on 26th May. We talked for about 30 minutes about the new album, the impact of Covid 19, FM’s tour plans and much more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 29th May. That Show is available from the Rock Radio NI On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the Show uploaded on 30th May!).
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Check out the FM website for tour dates etc - http://www.fmofficial.com
Playlist
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
VANDENBERG – Freight Train
THE JAILBIRDS – Watery Grave
TOBY AND THE WHOLE TRUTH – I Won’t Be With You
FM – Synchronized
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt1 (6 min)
FM – Superstar
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt2 (10 min)
FM – Walk Through The Fire
Interview with Merv Goldsworthy Pt3 (13 min)
FM – End of Days
NO HOT ASHES – Come Alive
ROMEO’S DAUGHTER – Attracted to the Animal
THUNDER – Like a Satellite
GIN ANNIE – Love Ain’t Here
THOSE DAMN CROWS – Be You
HOLLOWSTAR – Let You Down
THE HU – Wolf Totem (with Jacoby Shaddix)
MUSHROOMHEAD – The Heresy
DELUSIONAL SILENCE – Jekyll and Hyde
GOTTHARD – No Time to Cry
HOOKERS & BLOW – Rocks Off
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
THIN LIZZY – Black Rose
