NI ROCKS Interview with RONNIE ATKINS from Pretty Maids

“Undress Your Madness” by Pretty Maids was one of my favourite albums of 2019 and the song “Serpentine” was probably the track of the year. When the album was released in November, singer Ronnie Atkins was in the midst of a battle with cancer. A few months later he has made good progress and Pretty Maids have just released the album “Maid in Japan – Back to the Future World” through Frontiers Music. I had the opportunity to chat with Ronnie via Skype on 3rd June. We chatted about the recent Pretty Maids releases, his ongoing battle with lung cancer, the impact of Covid-19, his involvement in the Nordic Union project and more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th June - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

AXEL RUDI PELL – Wings of the Storm

THUNDERMOTHER – Driving in Style

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Candidate for Heartbreak

PRETTY MAIDS – SERPENTINE

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt1 (9 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Future World (Live)

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt2 (6 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Undress Your Madness

Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt3 (6 min)

PRETTY MAIDS – Rodeo (Live)

NORDIC UNION – When Death Is Calling

AVANTASIA – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Soul Revolutionaries

KRIS BARRAS BAND – What a Way To Go

SMACKBOUND – Those Who Burn

BLACK ROSE MAZE – In The Dark

ARTIC RAIN – Lost

KROKUS – Fire

SAXON – Big Teaser

WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon

SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Save Me From Myself

RESTIVE NATION – Coma

WARKINGS – Warrior

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy

