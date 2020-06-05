NI ROCKS Interview with RONNIE ATKINS from Pretty Maids
“Undress Your Madness” by Pretty Maids was one of my favourite albums of 2019 and the song “Serpentine” was probably the track of the year. When the album was released in November, singer Ronnie Atkins was in the midst of a battle with cancer. A few months later he has made good progress and Pretty Maids have just released the album “Maid in Japan – Back to the Future World” through Frontiers Music. I had the opportunity to chat with Ronnie via Skype on 3rd June. We chatted about the recent Pretty Maids releases, his ongoing battle with lung cancer, the impact of Covid-19, his involvement in the Nordic Union project and more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th June - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Playlist
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
AXEL RUDI PELL – Wings of the Storm
THUNDERMOTHER – Driving in Style
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Candidate for Heartbreak
PRETTY MAIDS – SERPENTINE
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt1 (9 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Future World (Live)
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt2 (6 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Undress Your Madness
Interview with Ronnie Atkins Pt3 (6 min)
PRETTY MAIDS – Rodeo (Live)
NORDIC UNION – When Death Is Calling
AVANTASIA – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Soul Revolutionaries
KRIS BARRAS BAND – What a Way To Go
SMACKBOUND – Those Who Burn
BLACK ROSE MAZE – In The Dark
ARTIC RAIN – Lost
KROKUS – Fire
SAXON – Big Teaser
WHITESNAKE – Child of Babylon
SHOTGUN MISTRESS – Save Me From Myself
RESTIVE NATION – Coma
WARKINGS – Warrior
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Belfast Boy
