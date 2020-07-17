NI ROCKS Interview with LAURA WILDE
In 2013 I posted an interview with a young, talented Australian guitarist and singer called Laura Wilde. She’d just released her debut album called “Sold My Soul”, had been touring with Ted Nugent and would soon be embarking on a UK tour. Seven years on, Laura has just released her second album, called “Charmed & Dangerous”. I arranged to speak to her via Skype and recorded an interview that you can hear on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 17th July. We chat about the new album, future plans, working on ‘The Voice’, dealing with the Covid outbreak and more. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Check out Laura’s website at - http://www.laurawilde.com/ - you’ll find a link to purchase her new album.
The 2013 interview can be read here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1188-ni-rocks-interview-with-laura-wilde.html
Playlist for the Show
STORMZONE – Ignite The Machine
MADDISON – Fire
RISING STEEL – Mystic Voices
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Soulbound
PRINCESS PANG – Trouble in Paradise
WARLOCK – Metal Tango
DOKKEN – Live To Rock (Rock to Live)
LAURA WILDE – Show Me Love
Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 1 (6 min)
LAURA WILDE – Wind Me Up
Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 2 (6 min)
LAURA WILDE – I Love This City
Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 3 (5 min)
LAURA WILDE – Let’s Roll
GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone
FIREHOUSE – All She Wrote
DEF LEPPARD – Wasted
WILD HEAT – Call of the Wild
ROSCO’S RIOT – Bound To Hell
TREMONTI – A Dying Machine
JEFFERSON STATSHIP – It’s About Time
THE VENDETTAS – Face To Face
A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Zombie
NIKKI STRINGFIELD – When The Devil Comes Down
ORIANTHI – Heaven In This Hell
NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium 2.0
CANEDY – Warrior
Last Updated (Friday, 17 July 2020 22:02)