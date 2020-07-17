In 2013 I posted an interview with a young, talented Australian guitarist and singer called Laura Wilde. She’d just released her debut album called “Sold My Soul”, had been touring with Ted Nugent and would soon be embarking on a UK tour. Seven years on, Laura has just released her second album, called “Charmed & Dangerous”. I arranged to speak to her via Skype and recorded an interview that you can hear on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 17th July. We chat about the new album, future plans, working on ‘The Voice’, dealing with the Covid outbreak and more. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





Check out Laura’s website at - http://www.laurawilde.com/ - you’ll find a link to purchase her new album.

The 2013 interview can be read here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1188-ni-rocks-interview-with-laura-wilde.html

Playlist for the Show

STORMZONE – Ignite The Machine

MADDISON – Fire

RISING STEEL – Mystic Voices

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Soulbound

PRINCESS PANG – Trouble in Paradise

WARLOCK – Metal Tango

DOKKEN – Live To Rock (Rock to Live)

LAURA WILDE – Show Me Love

Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 1 (6 min)

LAURA WILDE – Wind Me Up

Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 2 (6 min)

LAURA WILDE – I Love This City

Interview with LAURA WILDE Part 3 (5 min)

LAURA WILDE – Let’s Roll

GREAT WHITE – Mista Bone

FIREHOUSE – All She Wrote

DEF LEPPARD – Wasted

WILD HEAT – Call of the Wild

ROSCO’S RIOT – Bound To Hell

TREMONTI – A Dying Machine

JEFFERSON STATSHIP – It’s About Time

THE VENDETTAS – Face To Face

A JOKER AMONG THIEVES – Zombie

NIKKI STRINGFIELD – When The Devil Comes Down

ORIANTHI – Heaven In This Hell

NITA STRAUSS – Pandemonium 2.0

CANEDY – Warrior



