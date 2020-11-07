NI ROCKS Interview with TONY HERNANDO from LORDS OF BLACK

Guitarist Tony Hernando is a founding member of the band Lords of Black, alongside singer Ronnie Romero. He is the driving force behind the Restless Spirits project. The new Lords of Black album “Alchemy of Souls Pt1” was released by Frontiers Music on 6th November. I had the opportunity to talk with Tony via Skype on 4th November to chat about that new album and ongoing work with both Lords of Black and Restless Spirits.

The interview is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 7th November. That Show also includes an interview with guitarist Reb Beach from Winger and Whitesnake and it can be heard here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





Playlist for the Show

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul

REB BEACH – Aurora Borealis

Interview with REB BEACH Part 1 (6 min)

REB BEACH – Little Robots

Interview with REB BEACH Part 2 (9 min)

BLACK SWAN – Immortal Souls

Interview with REB BEACH Part 3 (8 min)

REB BEACH – Attack of the Massive

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

WINGER – Deal With The Devil

LORDS OF BLACK – Dying to Live Again

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 1 (6 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Shadows Kill Twice

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 2 (6 min)

RESTLESS SPIRITS – Stop Livin’ To Live Online

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 3 (5 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Alchemy of Souls

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 4 (4 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Brightest Star





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.





