Australian guitarist and singer Orianthi released her new album “O” through Frontiers Music on 6th November. I had the opportunity to chat to her via Skype a couple of days before the album was released. We talked about the new album, future plans, working with Richie Sambora on the RSO project and much more. You can hear that on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 14th November - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

I last interviewed Orianthi back in 2014 in the Ulster Hall in Belfast when she was on tour with Richie. You can find that interview on our MixCloud page or read it here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1587-ni-rocks-interview-with-orianthi.html

Playlist

AC/DC – Realize

THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Off The Lights

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Born To Roam

ALTER BRIDGE – Last Rites

BAD WOLVES – Learn to Walk Again

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Here’s to the Ones

STORMZONE – Dealer’s Reign

ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn

Interview with Orianthi Part 1 (4 min)

ORIANTHI – Contagious

Interview with Orianthi Part 2 (8 min)

ORIANTHI – Sorry

Interview with Orianthi Part 3 (5 min)

ORIANTHI – Rescue Me

RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone

ALICE COOPER – Hey Stoopid

RATT – You’re In Love

FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running)

DRAGONY – Gods of War

IRON SAVIOR – Souleater

SKYPILOT – Stomper

IRON MASK – Wild and Lethal

THERION – Leviathan

RAVENLIGHT – The Circle

LUCER – The New World

MINEFIELD – Home

SWANEE RIVER – Blue Moon Rising

STEVIE NICKS – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (Live)





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

