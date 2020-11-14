NI ROCKS Interview with ORIANTHI
Australian guitarist and singer Orianthi released her new album “O” through Frontiers Music on 6th November. I had the opportunity to chat to her via Skype a couple of days before the album was released. We talked about the new album, future plans, working with Richie Sambora on the RSO project and much more. You can hear that on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 14th November - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
I last interviewed Orianthi back in 2014 in the Ulster Hall in Belfast when she was on tour with Richie. You can find that interview on our MixCloud page or read it here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1587-ni-rocks-interview-with-orianthi.html
AC/DC – Realize
THUNDER – Last One Out Turn Off The Lights
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS – Born To Roam
ALTER BRIDGE – Last Rites
BAD WOLVES – Learn to Walk Again
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Here’s to the Ones
STORMZONE – Dealer’s Reign
ORIANTHI – Sinners Hymn
Interview with Orianthi Part 1 (4 min)
ORIANTHI – Contagious
Interview with Orianthi Part 2 (8 min)
ORIANTHI – Sorry
Interview with Orianthi Part 3 (5 min)
ORIANTHI – Rescue Me
RSO – Blues Won’t Leave Me Alone
ALICE COOPER – Hey Stoopid
RATT – You’re In Love
FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running)
DRAGONY – Gods of War
IRON SAVIOR – Souleater
SKYPILOT – Stomper
IRON MASK – Wild and Lethal
THERION – Leviathan
RAVENLIGHT – The Circle
LUCER – The New World
MINEFIELD – Home
SWANEE RIVER – Blue Moon Rising
STEVIE NICKS – Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (Live)
