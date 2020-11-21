NI ROCKS Interview with ERIK MARTENSSON from ECLIPSE

Swedish band Eclipse released their first ever live album, called “Viva La VicTOURia” on 6th November, through Frontiers Music. I had the opportunity to chat with frontman and guitarist Erik Mårtensson via Skype a couple of days before the album was released. We talked about the live album, working on the next Eclipse studio album, dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic, the upcoming W.E.T. album and other projects such as Ammunition and Nordic Union. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 20th November - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye

DURBIN – Kings Before You

HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Nothing Left

CATS IN BOOTS – Shot Gun Sally

TROUBLE TRIBE – Here Comes Trouble

NO SHAME – You’re So Cool

ECLIPSE – Viva La Victoria (Live)

Interview with Erik Martensson Part 1 (6 min)

ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden (Live)

Interview with Erik Martensson Part 2 (5 min)

W.E.T. – Big Boys Don’t Cry

Interview with Erik Martensson Part 3 (4 min)

NORDIC UNION – Because of Us

Interview with Erik Martensson Part 4 (4 min)

ECLIPSE – The Storm (Live)

AMMUNITION – Freedom Finder

SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law

Y & T – Midnight In Tokyo

MAMA’S BOYS – Lettin’ Go

BLACK STONE CHERRY – In Love With The Pain

TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City

ROB MORATTI – I’m Falling

HELLSMOKE – Devil’s Train

BUTCHER BABIES – Bottom of a Bottle

MSG – Drilled to Kill

SALTY DOG – Cat’s Got Nine

SILENT RAGE – Don’t Touch Me There

KANE ROBERTS – Outlaw

MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Travel





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.





