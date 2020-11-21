NI ROCKS Interview with ERIK MARTENSSON from ECLIPSE
Swedish band Eclipse released their first ever live album, called “Viva La VicTOURia” on 6th November, through Frontiers Music. I had the opportunity to chat with frontman and guitarist Erik Mårtensson via Skype a couple of days before the album was released. We talked about the live album, working on the next Eclipse studio album, dealing with the Covid 19 pandemic, the upcoming W.E.T. album and other projects such as Ammunition and Nordic Union. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 20th November - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Playlist for the Show
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye
DURBIN – Kings Before You
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES – Nothing Left
CATS IN BOOTS – Shot Gun Sally
TROUBLE TRIBE – Here Comes Trouble
NO SHAME – You’re So Cool
ECLIPSE – Viva La Victoria (Live)
Interview with Erik Martensson Part 1 (6 min)
ECLIPSE – The Downfall of Eden (Live)
Interview with Erik Martensson Part 2 (5 min)
W.E.T. – Big Boys Don’t Cry
Interview with Erik Martensson Part 3 (4 min)
NORDIC UNION – Because of Us
Interview with Erik Martensson Part 4 (4 min)
ECLIPSE – The Storm (Live)
AMMUNITION – Freedom Finder
SAXON – Strong Arm of the Law
Y & T – Midnight In Tokyo
MAMA’S BOYS – Lettin’ Go
BLACK STONE CHERRY – In Love With The Pain
TRUCKER DIABLO – Other Side of the City
ROB MORATTI – I’m Falling
HELLSMOKE – Devil’s Train
BUTCHER BABIES – Bottom of a Bottle
MSG – Drilled to Kill
SALTY DOG – Cat’s Got Nine
SILENT RAGE – Don’t Touch Me There
KANE ROBERTS – Outlaw
MILLION DOLLAR RELOAD - Travel
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
