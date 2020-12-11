NI ROCKS Interview with MELISSA BONNY from AD INFINITUM / RAGE OF LIGHT

Ad Infinitum, fronted by Swiss singer Melissa Bonny, have now released two albums during 2020. Their debut album “Chapter 1 – Monarchy” was released by Napalm Records in April. Unable to tour this year the band decided to record an acoustic version of that album, called “Chapter 1 – Revisited”, and this was released on 4th December.

I had the opportunity to chat with the delightful and talented Melissa Bonny about Ad Infinitum and their two albums via Skype on 7th December. We also talked about her involvement with Rage of Light, Evenmore, Warkings, Malefistum, Rock Meets Classic and Kamelot as well as her plans for the future etc.

The interview is featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 11th December - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





Playlist for the Show

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

FM – Synchronized

PRETTY MAIDS – Firesoul Fly

LAURA WILDE – Scarlet Woman

AD INFINITUM – Demons (Acoustic)

Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 1 (7 min)

AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles (Acoustic)

Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 2 (6 min)

AD INFINITUM – See You In Hell

Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 3 (9 min)

AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice (Acoustic)

WARKINGS – Sparta (feat The Queen of the Damned)

RAGE OF LIGHT – Battlefront

MALEFISTUM – Time (feat Melissa Bonny)

DIAMOND HEAD – Am I Evil?

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave To Freedom

ELLEFSON – Wasted (feat Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton & Dave McClain)

KING KING – Fire In My Soul

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Hitchhiker

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Take It On The Chin

EVERGREY – Forever Outsider

SIRENIA – Addiction No 1

PHANTOM ELITE – Diamonds And Dark

FIRELAND – Battlefield





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

