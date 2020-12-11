NI ROCKS Interview with MELISSA BONNY from AD INFINITUM / RAGE OF LIGHT
Ad Infinitum, fronted by Swiss singer Melissa Bonny, have now released two albums during 2020. Their debut album “Chapter 1 – Monarchy” was released by Napalm Records in April. Unable to tour this year the band decided to record an acoustic version of that album, called “Chapter 1 – Revisited”, and this was released on 4th December.
I had the opportunity to chat with the delightful and talented Melissa Bonny about Ad Infinitum and their two albums via Skype on 7th December. We also talked about her involvement with Rage of Light, Evenmore, Warkings, Malefistum, Rock Meets Classic and Kamelot as well as her plans for the future etc.
The interview is featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 11th December - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Playlist for the Show
SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles
FM – Synchronized
PRETTY MAIDS – Firesoul Fly
LAURA WILDE – Scarlet Woman
AD INFINITUM – Demons (Acoustic)
Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 1 (7 min)
AD INFINITUM – Marching on Versailles (Acoustic)
Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 2 (6 min)
AD INFINITUM – See You In Hell
Interview with MELISSA BONNY Part 3 (9 min)
AD INFINITUM – Fire and Ice (Acoustic)
WARKINGS – Sparta (feat The Queen of the Damned)
RAGE OF LIGHT – Battlefront
MALEFISTUM – Time (feat Melissa Bonny)
DIAMOND HEAD – Am I Evil?
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Slave To Freedom
ELLEFSON – Wasted (feat Frank Hannon, Jacob Bunton & Dave McClain)
KING KING – Fire In My Soul
TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN – Hitchhiker
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Take It On The Chin
EVERGREY – Forever Outsider
SIRENIA – Addiction No 1
PHANTOM ELITE – Diamonds And Dark
FIRELAND – Battlefield
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
