NI ROCKS Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA
Guitarist Joel Hoekstra might be best known as a member of Whitesnake, but he also has his own solo project called Joel Hoekstra’s 13. The latter released their second album, entitled “Running Games” through Frontiers Music on 12th February. I spoke to Joel via Skype on 16th February to talk about the new album, Whitesnake and his involvement with Night Ranger, Cher, Rock of Ages and Trans Siberian Orchestra amongst other things!
You can find that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 19th February - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The interview will be typed up and posted below later.
Playlist for the Show –
SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me
AC/DC – Sin City
AC/DC – Touch Too Much
MYLES KENNEDY – In Stride
RICK PIERCE GROUP – Tick Tock
RONNIE ATKINS – Scorpio
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – How Do You
Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (6 min)
JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Fantasy
WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)
NIGHT RANGER – I’m Coming Home
SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm
TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Hellbound
KISS – Strutter
Promo Interview with Ricky Warwick Part 1
RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me
RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast
Promo Interview with Ricky Warwick Part 2
TOBY JEPSON – Unwind
MATT PEACH – Cut Our Teeth
JACK J HUTCHINSON – World on Fire
HEARTWIND – Line of Fire
GARY HUGHES – Electra-Glide
BONFIRE – American Nights
BLACKFOOT – Highway Song
