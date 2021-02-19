NI ROCKS Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA

Guitarist Joel Hoekstra might be best known as a member of Whitesnake, but he also has his own solo project called Joel Hoekstra’s 13. The latter released their second album, entitled “Running Games” through Frontiers Music on 12th February. I spoke to Joel via Skype on 16th February to talk about the new album, Whitesnake and his involvement with Night Ranger, Cher, Rock of Ages and Trans Siberian Orchestra amongst other things!

You can find that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 19th February - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The interview will be typed up and posted below later.

Playlist for the Show –

SCREAMING EAGLES – Save Me

AC/DC – Sin City

AC/DC – Touch Too Much

MYLES KENNEDY – In Stride

RICK PIERCE GROUP – Tick Tock

RONNIE ATKINS – Scorpio

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Hard to Say Goodbye

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 1 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Finish Line

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 2 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – How Do You

Interview with JOEL HOEKSTRA Part 3 (6 min)

JOEL HOEKSTRA’S 13 – Fantasy

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

NIGHT RANGER – I’m Coming Home

SWEET SAVAGE – Eye of the Storm

TYGERS OF PAN TANG – Hellbound

KISS – Strutter

Promo Interview with Ricky Warwick Part 1

RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me

RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast

Promo Interview with Ricky Warwick Part 2

TOBY JEPSON – Unwind

MATT PEACH – Cut Our Teeth

JACK J HUTCHINSON – World on Fire

HEARTWIND – Line of Fire

GARY HUGHES – Electra-Glide

BONFIRE – American Nights

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song

