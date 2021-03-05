NI ROCKS Interview with RICKY WARWICK
I’ve been recording interviews for the Friday NI Rocks Show for over eight years now, but somewhat surprisingly Northern Ireland singer and Black Star Riders front man Ricky Warwick has never been amongst my guests – until now. Ricky released his latest solo album, “When Life Was Hard and Fast”, through Nuclear Blast Records on 19th February and when the opportunity arose to have a chat I jumped at it. We spoke via Skype on 24th February and you can hear what we talked about on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th March - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The new album is produced and co-written by former Buckcherry guitarist Keith Nelson. It also features drummer Xavier Muriel and bass player Robert Crane. Other guests include Joe Elliott, Luke Morley, Andy Taylor, Dizzy Reed and Ricky’s daughter Pepper.
The interview will be typed up and posted here later.
Playlist for the Show
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Sin In My Heart
TOXICROSE – Domination
THE END MACHINE – Blood And Money
LEVARA – Heaven Knows
FM – Tough It Out (Live)
SHALLOW SIDE – Juke Box Hero
RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 1 (9 min)
RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 2 (9 min)
RICKY WARWICK – Time Doesn’t Seem To Matter
Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 3 (7 min)
RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace
THE ALMIGHTY – Over The Edge
A RISING FORCE – Love and War
CROWNE – Mad World
THE BACK FOUR – This Is Where It All Begins
RORY GALLAGHER – Do You Read Me (Live)
SWEET – Set Me Free
WHEN RIVERS MEET – Walking on the Wire
METALITE – Cloud Connected
SECRET RULE – Mother Earth
WHITEABBEY – Swan
METALLICA – Master of Puppets
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/rickywarwickofficial/
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site