NI ROCKS Interview with RICKY WARWICK

I’ve been recording interviews for the Friday NI Rocks Show for over eight years now, but somewhat surprisingly Northern Ireland singer and Black Star Riders front man Ricky Warwick has never been amongst my guests – until now. Ricky released his latest solo album, “When Life Was Hard and Fast”, through Nuclear Blast Records on 19th February and when the opportunity arose to have a chat I jumped at it. We spoke via Skype on 24th February and you can hear what we talked about on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th March - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The new album is produced and co-written by former Buckcherry guitarist Keith Nelson. It also features drummer Xavier Muriel and bass player Robert Crane. Other guests include Joe Elliott, Luke Morley, Andy Taylor, Dizzy Reed and Ricky’s daughter Pepper.

The interview will be typed up and posted here later.





Playlist for the Show

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Sin In My Heart

TOXICROSE – Domination

THE END MACHINE – Blood And Money

LEVARA – Heaven Knows

FM – Tough It Out (Live)

SHALLOW SIDE – Juke Box Hero

RICKY WARWICK – When Life Was Hard and Fast

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 1 (9 min)

RICKY WARWICK – You Don’t Love Me

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 2 (9 min)

RICKY WARWICK – Time Doesn’t Seem To Matter

Interview with RICKY WARWICK Part 3 (7 min)

RICKY WARWICK – Still Alive

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Another State of Grace

THE ALMIGHTY – Over The Edge

A RISING FORCE – Love and War

CROWNE – Mad World

THE BACK FOUR – This Is Where It All Begins

RORY GALLAGHER – Do You Read Me (Live)

SWEET – Set Me Free

WHEN RIVERS MEET – Walking on the Wire

METALITE – Cloud Connected

SECRET RULE – Mother Earth

WHITEABBEY – Swan

METALLICA – Master of Puppets





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/rickywarwickofficial/

