NI ROCKS Interview with CHEZ KANE

Welsh singer Chez Kane released her first solo album on 12th March through Frontiers Music. The self-titled album was written and produced by Danny Rexon from Swedish band Crazy Lixx. Chez Kane will be known to many as one of three sisters fronting the band Kane’d. I had the opportunity to chat with Chez via Skype on 25th February to talk about the new album. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th March along with four tracks from the album. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

CRAZY LIXX – Wicked

TRUCKER DIABLO – Rock Kids of the 80s

MIDNITE CITY – Atomic

TEMPLE BALLS – T.O.T.C.

QUIET RIOT – Metal Health (Bang Your Head)

HELIX – Heavy Metal Love

LEE AARON – I Like My Rock Hard

CHEZ KANE – Too Late For Love

Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 1 (4 Min)

CHEZ KANE – Rocket on the Radio

Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 2 (4 Min)

CHEZ KANE – Better Than Love

Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 3 (5 Min)

CHEZ KANE – Midnight Rendezvous

KANE’D – Show Me Your Skeleton

KANE’D – Reckless

PHIL X & THE DRILLS – Right on the Money

BRANDON GIBBS – Lost Boys

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong

APOCALYPTICA – White Room (ft Jacoby Shaddix)

SWEET OBLIVION FT GEOFF TATE – Another Change

LION’S SHARE – Aim Higher

FROZEN CROWN – Far Beyond

INFINITE & DIVINE – I Feel Alive

EPICA – The Skeleton Key

THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm

PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It

CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me

LITA FORD – Cherry Red





