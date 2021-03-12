NI ROCKS Interview with CHEZ KANE
Welsh singer Chez Kane released her first solo album on 12th March through Frontiers Music. The self-titled album was written and produced by Danny Rexon from Swedish band Crazy Lixx. Chez Kane will be known to many as one of three sisters fronting the band Kane’d. I had the opportunity to chat with Chez via Skype on 25th February to talk about the new album. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th March along with four tracks from the album. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ChezKaneVocalist/
Playlist for the Show
CRAZY LIXX – Wicked
TRUCKER DIABLO – Rock Kids of the 80s
MIDNITE CITY – Atomic
TEMPLE BALLS – T.O.T.C.
QUIET RIOT – Metal Health (Bang Your Head)
HELIX – Heavy Metal Love
LEE AARON – I Like My Rock Hard
CHEZ KANE – Too Late For Love
Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 1 (4 Min)
CHEZ KANE – Rocket on the Radio
Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 2 (4 Min)
CHEZ KANE – Better Than Love
Interview with CHEZ KANE Part 3 (5 Min)
CHEZ KANE – Midnight Rendezvous
KANE’D – Show Me Your Skeleton
KANE’D – Reckless
PHIL X & THE DRILLS – Right on the Money
BRANDON GIBBS – Lost Boys
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – All Wired Wrong
APOCALYPTICA – White Room (ft Jacoby Shaddix)
SWEET OBLIVION FT GEOFF TATE – Another Change
LION’S SHARE – Aim Higher
FROZEN CROWN – Far Beyond
INFINITE & DIVINE – I Feel Alive
EPICA – The Skeleton Key
THE DAVY K PROJECT – The Storm
PAT MCMANUS BAND – Mama Don’t Do It
CORMAC NEESON – What You Do To Me
LITA FORD – Cherry Red
