NI ROCKS Interview with GARY HUGHES

Singer Gary Hughes will be best known as the frontman for English band Ten, but over the years he has released a number of solo albums as well as writing and producing for other artists. On 12th March Frontiers Music released Gary’s latest solo album “Waterside” as well as a compilation of tracks from his earlier solo albums called “Decades”. I managed to grab a chat with Gary via Skype on 2nd March and we talked about the new albums, Ten and some other projects that he is working on. You can hear that interview alongside four tracks from the two albums on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 19th March - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

THIN LIZZY – Emerald

MAVERICK – Falling

MASON HILL – Broken Son

THUNDER – You’re Gonna Be My Girl

GARY HUGHES – Waterside

Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 1 (11 min)

GARY HUGHES – All At Once It Feels Like I Believe

Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 2 (10 min)

GARY HUGHES – In Your Eyes

Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 3 (12 min)

GARY HUGHES – Electra-Glide

TEN – Spellbound

THUNDERMOTHER – The Road Is Ours

BLACK DIAMONDS – Reaching for the Stars

SONIC HAVEN – Vagabond

HEART – What About Love

VIXEN – Love Is A Killer

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Kingdom of the Lost

ELECTRIC MOB – Higher Than Your Heels

SKARLETT RIOT – Stronger

SUMO CYCO – No Surrender

THE ANSWER – Preachin’

