NI ROCKS Interview with GARY HUGHES
Singer Gary Hughes will be best known as the frontman for English band Ten, but over the years he has released a number of solo albums as well as writing and producing for other artists. On 12th March Frontiers Music released Gary’s latest solo album “Waterside” as well as a compilation of tracks from his earlier solo albums called “Decades”. I managed to grab a chat with Gary via Skype on 2nd March and we talked about the new albums, Ten and some other projects that he is working on. You can hear that interview alongside four tracks from the two albums on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 19th March - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TenOfficial
Website - https://www.tenofficial.com/
Playlist for the Show
THIN LIZZY – Emerald
MAVERICK – Falling
MASON HILL – Broken Son
THUNDER – You’re Gonna Be My Girl
GARY HUGHES – Waterside
Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 1 (11 min)
GARY HUGHES – All At Once It Feels Like I Believe
Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 2 (10 min)
GARY HUGHES – In Your Eyes
Interview with GARY HUGHES Part 3 (12 min)
GARY HUGHES – Electra-Glide
TEN – Spellbound
THUNDERMOTHER – The Road Is Ours
BLACK DIAMONDS – Reaching for the Stars
SONIC HAVEN – Vagabond
HEART – What About Love
VIXEN – Love Is A Killer
BLACK STAR RIDERS – Kingdom of the Lost
ELECTRIC MOB – Higher Than Your Heels
SKARLETT RIOT – Stronger
SUMO CYCO – No Surrender
THE ANSWER – Preachin’
