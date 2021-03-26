NI ROCKS Interview with MARK MANGOLD

American singer-songwriter and keyboardist Mark Mangold is a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th March. Mark will be best known as a member of three bands – American Tears, Touch and Drive, She Said. On 26th March Touch release their first album of new music in almost forty years when “Tomorrow Never Comes” is released by Escape Music. The band released their first album in 1980, but their second album, recorded in 1982, wasn’t released until 1998. The band opened the first ever Monsters of Rock Festival at Castle Donington in 1980.

I spoke to Mark via Skype at his home in Sweden on 9th March and we chatted for around 25 minutes about the new Touch album as well as American Tears, Drive, She Said and a new project he is working on. You’ll find that interview and four tracks from the new Touch album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th March - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The interview will be typed up and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

SCREAMING EAGLES – Screaming Eagles

SUNBOMB – Life

SOCIAL DISORDER – Windy Road

TRUCKER DIABLO – Insects

TYKETTO – Standing Alone

WHITE LION – Broken Heart

FM – Someday (You’ll Come Running) (Live)

TOUCH – Tomorrow Never Comes

Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 1 (7 min)

TOUCH – Swan Song

Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 2 (11 min)

TOUCH – Trippin’ Over Shadows

Interview with MARK MANGOLD Part 3 (8 min)

TOUCH – Let It Come

AMERICAN TEARS – Sledgehammered

DRIVE, SHE SAID – Stronger

GREAT WHITE – Once Bitten Twice Shy

GEORGIA SATELLITES – Keep Your Hands to Yourself

ARION – I Love to be Your Enemy

BURNING WITCHES – Flight of the Valkyries

DELUSIONAL SILENCE – 1000 Yard Stare

IRON MAIDEN – Hallowed Be Thy Name





