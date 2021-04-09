NI ROCKS Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM from SUMO CYCO
Canadian band Sumo Cyco release their third album, called “Initiation”, through Napalm Records on 7th May. The band is fronted by vocalist Skye ‘Sever’ Sweetnam, who formed the band in 2011 along with guitarist Matt Drake. I had the opportunity to speak to Skye via Skype on 7th April and we chatted for around forty minutes about the band, the new album, the three singles that have been released and much more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th April – available now via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Website - https://sumo-cyco.myshopify.com/
Playlist for the Show
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself
BUTCHER BABIES – Last Dance
STITCHED UP HEART – My Demon
SUMO CYCO – No Surrender
Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 1 (14 min)
SUMO CYCO – Bystander
Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 2 (10 min)
SUMO CYCO – Vertigo
Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 3 (15 min)
SUMO CYCO – Love You Wrong
FATE DESTROYED – This Crown
EVANESCENCE – Better Without You
HEART HEALER – Evil’s Around The Corner
WHITEABBEY – Shadows
SEA HAGS – Half The Way Valley
CATS IN BOOTS – Her Monkey
SMASHED GLADYS – Bump in the Night
HAMMER KING – Hammerschlag
HERMAN FRANK – Venom
IRONHEART – I Stand Alone
DIRK SCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Where The Angels Fly
BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Valley of the Kings
BLACK SHERIFF – Supersonic
WHITESNAKE – Wine Women An’ Song
