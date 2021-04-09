NI ROCKS Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM from SUMO CYCO

Canadian band Sumo Cyco release their third album, called “Initiation”, through Napalm Records on 7th May. The band is fronted by vocalist Skye ‘Sever’ Sweetnam, who formed the band in 2011 along with guitarist Matt Drake. I had the opportunity to speak to Skye via Skype on 7th April and we chatted for around forty minutes about the band, the new album, the three singles that have been released and much more. You can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th April – available now via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The interview will be typed up and posted here in time.

Website - https://sumo-cyco.myshopify.com/

Playlist for the Show

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

DIAMANTE – Ghost Myself

BUTCHER BABIES – Last Dance

STITCHED UP HEART – My Demon

SUMO CYCO – No Surrender

Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 1 (14 min)

SUMO CYCO – Bystander

Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 2 (10 min)

SUMO CYCO – Vertigo

Interview with SKYE SWEETNAM Part 3 (15 min)

SUMO CYCO – Love You Wrong

FATE DESTROYED – This Crown

EVANESCENCE – Better Without You

HEART HEALER – Evil’s Around The Corner

WHITEABBEY – Shadows

SEA HAGS – Half The Way Valley

CATS IN BOOTS – Her Monkey

SMASHED GLADYS – Bump in the Night

HAMMER KING – Hammerschlag

HERMAN FRANK – Venom

IRONHEART – I Stand Alone

DIRK SCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG – Where The Angels Fly

BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER – Valley of the Kings

BLACK SHERIFF – Supersonic

WHITESNAKE – Wine Women An’ Song





