NEWS UPDATE - New GOTTHARD Album Released in January

Gotthard celebrate their 25th anniversary with the release of a new album called "Silver” in early 2017. A quarter of a century ago, Gotthard set out from the idyllic Swiss canton Tessin to conquer the world with pure, straightforward rock and gigantic ballads.

In 2016, we can undoubtedly certify that they’ve pulled off the trick: With 15 No.1 albums and various multi platinum awards Gotthard are not only the most successful Swiss band but are also a staple in the global spotlight. The hard rockers from Lugano played a lot more than 2000 concerts on three continents with the likes of Deep Purple, Bryan Adams, Bon Jovi and AC/DC, performed celebrated headliner tours all over Europe, and sold over three million records to date. For 25 years, Gotthard have been a regular in the charts and represent SWISS ROCK AT IT’S BEST!

The band are set to release a brand new studio album, “Silver”, in 2017. A distillation of everything that has made Gotthard such an enduring act. The third album with lead singer Nic Maeder is produced by Charlie Bauerfeind (Helloween, Blind Guardian among others) and Leo Leoni – so the dream team’s at it again: “We were all very happy with the workflow and the result of the BANG! production – so it was pretty clear that we wanted to give the great collaboration another shot!” The record will be released on January 13, 2017 on Musikvertrieb in Switzerland and internationally via PIAS – which means that the first Friday the 13th next year won’t spell bad luck. Quite the opposite.

The band are set to tour throughout 2017 starting with dates in Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

(Press release from Duff Press)

