NEWS UPDATE - DEF LEPPARD Release Live DVD/CD in February



Filmed at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit is an incredible showcase that captures the electrifying energy and power of Def Leppard live today. As the sun began to set over a frenzied Detroit crowd, Def Leppard’s legendary hooks and anthemic rock served up an audiovisual feast second to none. The audience were served hit after hit with fan favorites from across their iconic career.





Said front man Joe Elliott: “I had this idea that we should film one of the shows from the 2016 tour because apart from the ‘Viva Hysteria’ shows, we hadn’t actually had a live performance filmed since 1988. With a new album out that was being so well received, it was just a case of where to do it. From the second the house lights went down, we could see the sun setting from the stage, and the energy from the crowd just seemed to intensify. It was a good choice and a great way to document Def Leppard in 2016.”



As a bonus, the DVD set will include the official music videos for “Let’s Go”, “Dangerous,” and “Man Enough,” and the lyric video for of “Let’s Go.”





In anticipation of the DVD release, Def Leppard and Eagle Rock Entertainment launched a special PledgeMusic pre-order. Fans who participate will gain early access to a few select tracks, including “Dangerous” and “Rock On” as well as exclusive merchandise from PledgeMusic.





DEF LEPPARD is: Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Vivian Campbell (guitar), Rick Savage (bass) and Rick Allen (drums)

