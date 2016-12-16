NEWS UPDATE - DEF LEPPARD Release Live DVD/CD in February
Last month Def Leppard revealed the release of a new live DVD / CD called “And There Will Be a Next Time – Live From Detroit”, along with information on pre-ordering ahead of the release on 10th February 2017. The release follows a tour of over 50 cities in North America earlier this year. A press release from Eagle Rock Entertainment provided more information.
With two prestigious Diamond Awards to their credit, Def Leppard continues to stand tall in the music industry and deliver some of the most iconic rock melodies and memorable anthems of all time. Most recently, their 2015 self-titled album featured singles “Dangerous” and “Let’s Go” which was #1 on the USA Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.
Filmed at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit is an incredible showcase that captures the electrifying energy and power of Def Leppard live today. As the sun began to set over a frenzied Detroit crowd, Def Leppard’s legendary hooks and anthemic rock served up an audiovisual feast second to none. The audience were served hit after hit with fan favorites from across their iconic career.
Said front man Joe Elliott: “I had this idea that we should film one of the shows from the 2016 tour because apart from the ‘Viva Hysteria’ shows, we hadn’t actually had a live performance filmed since 1988. With a new album out that was being so well received, it was just a case of where to do it. From the second the house lights went down, we could see the sun setting from the stage, and the energy from the crowd just seemed to intensify. It was a good choice and a great way to document Def Leppard in 2016.”
As a bonus, the DVD set will include the official music videos for “Let’s Go”, “Dangerous,” and “Man Enough,” and the lyric video for of “Let’s Go.”
In anticipation of the DVD release, Def Leppard and Eagle Rock Entertainment launched a special PledgeMusic pre-order. Fans who participate will gain early access to a few select tracks, including “Dangerous” and “Rock On” as well as exclusive merchandise from PledgeMusic.
DEF LEPPARD is: Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Vivian Campbell (guitar), Rick Savage (bass) and Rick Allen (drums)
Track Listing:
Disc 1:
1. Let’s Go
2. Animal
3. Let It Go
4. Dangerous
5. Foolin’
6. Love Bites
7. Armaggeddon It
8. Rock On
9. Man Enough
Disc 2:
1. Rocket
2. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
3. Switch 625
4. Medley: Hysteria / Heroes
5. Let’s Get Rocked
6. Pour Some Sugar On Me
7. Rock of Ages
8. Photograph
(Press release provided by Duff Press)