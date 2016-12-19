NEWS UPDATE - VIP Upgrades and Payment Options for BLOODSTOCK 2017

With Christmas almost upon us, BLOODSTOCK HQ is a-buzz with 2017 planning. Today the remaining VIP ticket allocation is available for purchase, as well as VIP upgrades for those who’ve already purchased their weekend ticket. Don’t hang around to snap up your VIP ticket or upgrade, as the first wave of VIP tickets has already sold out and the remainder will move even faster in 2017.

Also becoming available next Thursday 22nd December is the very popular deposit scheme! The payment plan helps ease the ‘big lump’ shock of paying for your standard weekend ticket by breaking it up into five smaller, more manageable sums. You can sign up in the ticket store at any time between 22 Dec and 28 Feb, with an initial payment of £34.80 payable at that point. Thereafter, four additional instalments of £27.80 will debit your bank account on 1st April, May, June and July respectively. Find out further details over at http://bloodstock.seetickets.com/content/ticket-options .







If you have Scuzz TV, check out GOJIRA's incredible full set from BLOODSTOCK 2016 that goes out at 9pm on Monday 19th December! Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/yLZT5Ao7o8M . The show will be repeated through December and January.

Already announced for BLOODSTOCK 2017 are Friday’s headliners AMON AMARTH, plus BLIND GUARDIAN, HATEBREED, TESTAMENT, OBITUARY, BRUJERIA, WHITECHAPEL, SKINDRED, POSSESSED, ANNIHILATOR, MUNICIPAL WASTE, HELL and DECAPITATED. Many more are still to come! Stay tuned to BLOODSTOCK’s social media for the latest!



BLOODSTOCK will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 10th-13th August 2017. Standard weekend camping tix are on sale at £139 (plus booking fee), with car parking tickets (at a cheaper price than ‘on the day’ purchase) also available from http://bloodstock.seetickets.com/content/ticket-options. Children’s weekend tickets are also available, priced £35 (+ booking fee). Camper van pitches have now SOLD OUT.