NEWS UPDATE - BLACK STONE CHERRY Release Blues EP in September

This week two of our favourite bands announced that they’d be releasing covers of some classic Blues tracks. The Quireboys release of an EP and album was detailed in an earlier article. The other release comes from regular Belfast visitors and one of Kentucky’s best exports – Black Stone Cherry. The 6-track EP “Black to Blues” will be released on 29th September 29 and be available on CD or blue vinyl.

The press release from Mascot Label Group provides more details -

“In case you didn't know, our label Mascot Label Group is home to some of the finest blues icons of this generation, such as Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart, Walter Trout, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Eric Gales, Jonny Lang, Robben Ford, Bernie Marsden, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Sonny Landreth and more. Now's the perfect time to add Black Stone Cherry to this illustrious list!

But before you think "Hey, blues... That's something my dad listens to...", the guys from BSC will prove you wrong.

Black Stone Cherry selected 6 of their favourite tunes by Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, Freddie King and Albert King, and reimagined them with the meaty moxie of classic BSC.