NEWS UPDATE - ROADCASE ROYALE Featuring NANCY WILSON To Release Album in September

Nancy Wilson, guitar goddess and one of the founding members of the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Heart, has teamed up with former Prince’s New Power Generation band member and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form the soulful, rock super group, Roadcase Royale. The band releases the album “First Things First” through Loud & Proud Records on 22nd September.





The press release from Loud & Proud Records gives more info -

“Roadcase Royale is a band I've always wanted to be in,” says Nancy Wilson. “We all write and create songs as a unit. It's an inspired democracy. Liv and Ryan both bring a whole new level of magic to our new sound. I'm amazed after devoting my life to rock music how it now feels so brand new. That's why our first album is called First Things First.” The name of the band, Roadcase Royale came to the group during a backstage meeting they had last year. Wilson said, “When I came up with the name Roadcase Royale it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy-duty road cases that our amps drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus.”

In addition to Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals), Roadcase Royale features Prince protégé Ryan Waters (lead guitarist) along with Heart members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass) and Ben Smith (drums).

The band will play several headline dates beginning 10th September in New York, before heading to Milwaukee, Charlotte, Knoxville, Nashville and Oklahoma City. More show announcements are expected.

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site