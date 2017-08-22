NEWS UPDATE - New Album From Robert Plant & Ulster Hall Show

On Friday we shared the news that Robert Plant would be releasing his new album “Carry Fire” on 13th October and that the subsequent tour would include a show in The Ulster Hall, Belfast on Saturday 2nd December. Tickets for that show and one in Dublin the following day go on sale at 9am on 25th August. The full press-release is included below.

Robert Plant’s new album, ‘Carry Fire’, will be released October 13th on Nonesuch/Warner Bros. Records. ‘Carry Fire’, his eleventh solo album and first full-length release since 2014’s acclaimed ‘lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar’, was produced by Robert at Top Cat studio in Box, Wiltshire with additional recordings at Real World and Rockfield studios.

As with ‘lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar’, Robert is accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters: John Baggott on keyboards, moog, loops, percussion, drums, brass arrangement, t’bal, snare drum, slide guitar, piano, electric piano, bendir; Justin Adams on guitar, acoustic guitar, oud, E-bow quartet, percussion, snare drum, tambourine; Dave Smith on bendir, tambourine, djembe, drum kit; and Liam “Skin” Tyson on dobro, guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, twelve-string.

Robert Plant and the Space Shifters are also joined on ‘Carry Fire’ by a number of special guests. Chrissie Hynde joins Robert on the duet “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” (written by rockabilly legend Ersel Hickey and later recorded by both Richie Valens and The Beach Boys). Albanian cellist Redi Hasa performs on three tracks, as does the aforementioned Seth Lakeman on viola and fiddle.

Robert Plant and the band spent two years on the road together supporting ‘lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar’, their unique sound and vision ultimately evolving into something even more creative and powerful.

Robert, who lived in Texas for a time before returning to England three years ago, together with his friends, present the songs Carry Fire, melding unusual rhythms with naturalism and smouldering power.

“It’s about intention, I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the trawl and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new. Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation”.

Robert Plant and the Space Shifters (which now includes Seth Lakeman who appeared on three tracks on ‘Carry Fire’) will play the following UK & Irish dates.

NOVEMBER

Thurs 16th Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

Fri 17th Bristol, Bristol Colston Hall

Mon 20th Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton Civic

Wed 22nd Wales, Llandudno Venue Cymru

Fri 24th Newcastle, Newcastle City Hall

Sat 25th Liverpool, Liverpool Olympia

Mon 27th Glasgow, Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Tues 28th Scotland, Perth Concert Hall

Thurs 30th Manchester, Manchester O2 Apollo

DECEMBER

Sat 2nd Northern Ireland, Belfast Ulster Hall

Sun 3rd Dublin, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Weds 6th Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall

Fri 8th London, London Royal Albert Hall

Mon 11th Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall

Tues 12th Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tickets for The Ulster Hall show go on sale Friday 25th August at 9am via:

Ulster Hall Box Office

By Telephone: 028 9033 4455

Book On Line: www.waterfront.co.uk

In person: From 100 Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide

By Telephone (24 Hour): Northern Ireland - 0844 277 44 55

Book On Line: www.ticketmaster.ie

Full tracklisting for ‘Carry Fire’ :

1. The May Queen

2. New World…

3. Season’s Song

4. Dance With You Tonight

5. Carving Up The World Again… a wall and not a fence

6. A Way With Words

7. Carry Fire

8. Bones Of Saints

9. Keep It Hid

10. Bluebirds Over The Mountain

11. Heaven Sent

Produced By Robert Plant