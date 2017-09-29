NEWS UPDATE - TARJA To Release Christmas Album

Normally I’d refuse to make any mention of Christmas until we’ve had Halloween – and even then not until December if possible. However, I was rather intrigued with the press release from Duff Press about a Christmas album from Tarja. The album is called “From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas)” and it will be released via earMusic on November 17. The press release is provided below.

The album includes 11 Christmas classics and brings them to a never before seen level, uniquely blending Tarja’s classically trained voice with darker gothic influences. Utilizing the sound of a grand orchestra, the most successful Finnish solo artist puts a sinister spin on traditional songs like “O Tannenbaum”, “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Feliz Navidad”, reminding the listener of a dark movie score. Besides covering classic carols, “From Spirits and Ghosts” also features a 12th track, the brand new original “Together”. This song is aligned with the dark sound of the album and embodies the theme of ghosts and mysticism throughout, in a brilliant, Tarja-styled manner.

Says Tarja: “Producing a dark Christmas album in the middle of the summer is a very interesting process, especially if you are doing it by the turquoise Caribbean Sea. Significantly different from the snowy Christmas that I am used to in my home country Finland. Another proof that the darkness comes from deep within. On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas. The Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones. The Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells. ”

“From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas)” is going to be released on November 17th, 2017 on earMUSIC as 1CD digipak, 1LP Gatefold (180g, black) and Digital.

The “Official Store for a Dark Christmas” offers a wide variety of exclusive, limited fan items and bundles. http://www.tarja-fromspiritsandghosts.com/

The album is produced by Tarja, the American Emmy Award winning film score composer Jim Dooley and British producer Tim Palmer, known for his work with Pearl Jam, U2, David Bowie, Lang Lang and The Cure among others, who also mixed the album at 62’ Studio in Texas. The album was mastered at Sterling Sound in NY City.

This Christmas, gather your loved ones, dim the lights, put on some candles and play Tarja’s “From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas)” loud!

“from Spirits and Ghosts” Track List

1. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

2. Together

3. We Three Kings

4. Deck The Halls

5. Pie Jesu

6. Amazing Grace

7. O Tannenbaum

8. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

9. God Rest Ye

10. Feliz Navidad

11. What Child Is This