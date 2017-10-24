NEWS UPDATE - New Live Album from the DOWN n OUTZ

Almost three years ago, on 17th December 2014, I was lucky enough to catch The Down ‘n’ Outz live when they played the Limelight in Belfast. It’s not every day that you see members of Def Leppard, Vixen and The Quireboys on stage together! During the same tour the band played Sheffield Corporation and that show was recorded – Frontiers Music will be releasing that performance on 1st December. (See Press Release via Duff Press below)

Down ‘n’ Outz are pleased to announce the release of a brand new live album “The Further Live Adventures Of …” on December 1st, via Frontiers Music Srl. The live album, recorded in Sheffield Corporation in December 2014, will be available 2CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and digital. In addition, on the same day, the band will reissue their previous records “My Re-Generation” and “The Further Adventures Of …” on CD, LP and digital.





The Down ‘N’ Outz is the project founded and fronted by Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and backed by members of The Quireboys, Wayward Sons and Vixen. The band pays tribute to rock legends Mott The Hoople and was established from the most unusual of circumstances … in the words of Joe Elliott: "When Mott The Hoople announced they were reforming for a week's worth of shows at the Hammersmith Odeon I was asked that I participate in some capacity. They've always been my favourite band and it's nice to see the rest of the rock world finally catch up and give them their due."

"But, what was I to do? It was suggested to me that the Quireboys would be up for offering their services. This was perfect! A fan since their first album, I loved the idea of working with a band as enthusiastic to do this as I was. I decided that the thing to do was play some songs that like-minded people thought they would never hear live again, if ever, songs by spin offs of Mott the Hoople - songs by Mott, Ian Hunter and British Lions. Songs that are close to my heart, songs that I've played every week for the best part of 35 years on record, cassette, CD, iPod and now live."

The Down 'N Outz supported Mott The Hoople at one of their legendary 2009 reformation shows at Hammersmith Odeon. Following a rapturous reception, the one night project took on a life and energy of its own and an album project was born.

The band then decided to record an album, “My Re-Generation” produced by Elliott and Ronan McHugh (Def Leppard), which was recorded in Elliott's personal studio with basic tracking done at Moor Hall studio Bedfordshire by engineer Chris Corney. The album featured entirely covers of songs by artists related to Mott the Hoople, such as Mott, British Lions and Ian Hunter.

The band made an appearance at the 2010 High Voltage Festival in the UK, launched their own branded beer, and also announced it would be performing with Paul Rodgers in April 2011 as the opening act on the latter's UK tour.

On 21 April 2014, Down ‘n’ Outz released their second studio album, The Further Adventures Of... Critically acclaimed Classic Rock wrote: “Further Adventures raises the bar for Mott The Hoople covers while giving timeless songs a new lease of life, as classics deserving of a new audience."

In addition to Joe Elliott (Vocals/Guitar/Keyboards), the band features The Quireboys' Paul Guerin (Guitar), Guy Griffin (Guitar), Keith Weir (keyboards), drummer Phil Martini (Wayward Sons) and bassist Share Ross (Vixen). “The Further Live Adventures Of….” will be released on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, vinyl and digital on December 1st, via Frontiers Music Srl.





Track List

“The Further Live Adventures Of…” (2CD + DVD)

CD1

1. Funeral For A Friend / Love Lies Bleeding

2. One More Chance To Run

3. Rock And Roll Queen

4. Drivin’ Sister

5. Whizz Kid

6. Storm

7. Overnight Angels

8. One Of The Boys

9. Shouting And Pointing

CD2

1. Sea Diver

2. The Journey

3. Who Do You Love

4. Crash Street Kidds

5. Violence

6. England Rocks

7. Good Times

DVD

1. Funeral For A Friend / Love Lies Bleeding

2. One More Chance To Run

3. Rock And Roll Queen

4. Drivin’ Sister

5. Whizz Kid

6. Storm

7. Overnight Angels

8. One Of The Boys

9. Shouting And Pointing

10. Sea Diver

11. The Journey

12. Who Do You Love

13. Crash Street Kidds

14. Violence

15. England Rocks

16. Good Times

The reissues tracklisting is below

“My Re-Generation”

1. Golden Opportunity

2. Storm

3. Overnight Angels

4. Career (No Such Thing As Rock ‘N Roll)

5. England Rocks

6. Shouting And Pointing

7. By Tonight

8. Apologies

9. Who Do You Love

10. One More Chance To Win

11. 3000 Miles From Here

12. Good Times

13. The Flip Side Of The Shameless Whelk

14. By Tonight (Midnight Mix)

15. Funeral For A Friend / Love Lies Bleeding (Live)

“The Further Adventures Of…”

1. Rock and Roll Queen

2. Stiff Upper Lip

3. Marionette

4. One Of The Boys

5. Whizz Kid

6. Violence

7. The Journey

8. Drivin’ Sister

9. The Original Mixed-Up Kid

10. Crash Street Kidds

11. Broadside Outcasts

12. The Revenge Of The Shipwrecked Hedgehog

13. Sea Diver (Bonus Track)

14. One Of The Boys (Radio Edit)

