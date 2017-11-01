NEWS UPDATE - BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announce Belfast Show

Black Label Society have announced a European tour in March and April 2018, in support of their new album “Grimmest Hits” which is released on 19th January via Spinefarm Records. The tour concludes with gigs in Dublin and Belfast; and tickets will be on sale Friday 3rd November.

A month into their criss-crossing Europe through eleven countries and 24 full-throttle live shows, Black Label Society will play the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London, on April 5th, 2018 and then Tivoli, Dublin on 7th April and Limelight, Belfast on 8th April. The latter gigs are brought to you by DME Promotions and The Distortion Project.

Now ten studio albums deep, the setlist is sure to be career defining and BLS bandleader, Zakk Wylde, can be relied upon to wield his guitar like a Viking weapon, bashing out thick riffage and squeezing out expressive squeals as if the glory of his Berserker brotherhood depends upon every single note, which of course, it does.

A full list of dates are as follows: -

Mar-8 France, Paris - Bataclan

Mar-9 France, Toulouse - Le Bikini

Mar-10 Spain, Vitoria - JimmyJazz

Mar-11 Spain, Santiago De Compestela - Capitol

Mar-13 Spain, Madrid - Riviera

Mar-14 Spain, Barcelona - Razzmatazz

Mar-16 Italy, Milan - Alcatraz

Mar-17 Austria, Telfs - Rathausaal

Mar-18 Czech Republic, Prague - Mala Sportovni Hala

Mar-20 Poland, Krakow - Studio

Mar-21 Poland, Warsaw - Stodola

Mar-23 Germany, Munich - Backstage Werk

Mar-24 Germany, Frankfurt - Batschkapp

Mar-25 Swiss, Pratteln - Konzertfabrik Z7

Mar-27 Germany, Cologne - Live Music Hall

Mar-28 Germany, Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt

Mar-29 Germany, Hamburg - Markthalle

Mar-30 Netherlands, Amsterdam - Melkweg

Mar-31 Belgium, Antwerp - TRIX

Apr-3 Luxembourg, Luxembourg City - Den Atelier

Apr-5 UK, London - Royal Albert Hall

Apr-7 Ireland, Dublin - Tivoli

Apr-8 UK, Belfast - Limelight

Tickets will be available here: www.BlackLabelSociety.LIVE

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Black Label Society will release their tenth full length titled Grimmest Hits on January 19, 2018 via Spinefarm Records. Preorder the album here: https://blacklabelsociety.lnk.to/grimmesthits/

Single, ‘Room Of Nightmares’ is available on all digital service providers and streaming services. The track is also an iTunes instant gratification track, meaning fans who pre-order the album on iTunes now will receive ‘Room of Nightmares’ as an instant download.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde – Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio – Bass

Dario Lorina – Guitar

Jeff Fabb – Drums



