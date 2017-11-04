NEWS UPDATE - ONE IN SEVEN Charity Single for Prostate Cancer

Friday 3rd November saw the release of a charity version of the Byrds’ track “Turn! Turn! Turn!” to raise awareness of and funds for prostate cancer charities. The track was recorded by a group of Australian rock artists, including members of Electric Mary, Tequila Mockingbyrd, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Massive. One in Seven is a charity musical project coordinated by Josie O’Toole (drummer in Tequila Mockingbyrd), who was inspired to do something following her father’s recent battle with the disease. The rocked up version of the song features over 20 vocalists, six drummers, six guitarists and three bassists.

Full Press Release (Via Duff Press)

One in Seven is a charity musical project aimed at raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer charities. The project features a Melbourne rock and roll supergroup formed from members of legendary and up-and-coming bands including Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Electric Mary, Massive, Tequila Mockingbyrd, Dellacoma and many more. Project coordinator Josie O’Toole (drummer in Tequila Mockingbyrd) was inspired to launch the project following her father’s recent battle with the disease.

Prostate cancer affects one in seven Australian men during their lives. It is currently the second highest cause of male cancer death yet it is one of the most survivable cancers if detected early (92% chance of survival past 5 years). What many don't know is that a simple blood test at age 50 (age 40 if family history) could show warning signs years before any symptoms develop.

THE SONG

ONE IN SEVEN have recorded a rocked up version of the Byrds’ classic "Turn! Turn! Turn!" at Lighthill studios with producer Ricki Rae (X-factor, Taxiride) at the helm to raise funds for and awareness of the cause. An accompanying video was shot on location by Dan Armstrong and Rom Anthonis (Strongman Productions).

It is an upbeat song for the times featuring over 20 vocalists, six drummers, six guitarists and three bassists. It is also the only known version of this song to feature a didgeridoo! The track is led by the dulcet tones of Rusty Brown (Electric Mary), backed up by an all-star cast of vocalists including Peta-Evans Taylor (The Voice), Brad Marr (Massive), Shay Liza (Sonic Citizen), Dellacoma Rio (Dellacoma), Kristy Jinx, Danny Slaviero (Ablaze) and Rosie Conforto (Rosie & The Mighty Kings).

Dave Leslie (Baby Animals) takes things up a notch thanks to a tasty guitar solo with additional licks provided by none other than Jimi Hocking (Screaming Jets) and Ben Laguda (Massive). Rhythm guitar by Aaron Schembri, Shane Rae (Tame The Sun) and Jarrod Medwin (Massive). Holding down the fort is Tequila Mockingbyrd's Josie O'Toole on drums complemented by the booming bass line of Paul Woseen (Screaming Jets), Alex Raunjak (Electric Mary, Dirt River Radio) and Don Giovinazzo (The Mighty Kings). The track climaxes with a group singalong courtesy of members of The Naysayers, Shewolf, Figures, Cicadastone and many more before ripping into a beautifully chaotic six-way drum-off at the end featuring some of Melbourne's finest beat-makers including Ricki Rae (Sonic Citizen, ex-Taxiride), Paul "Spyda" Marret (Electric Mary), Jarrod Medwin (Massive), Josie O'Toole (Tequila Mockingbyrd), Dayne Lawless and Venom.

Turn! Turn! Turn! just got turned upside down and inside out and brought into the 21st century with an almighty bang, and all for a great cause.

The track is due for release November 3rd via all the usual digital platforms (itunes, Spotify, googleplay etc.), aswell as via Pozible, where supporters can pledge towards the cause and receive rewards such as a Limited Edition Vinyl and a compilation CD featuring the bands involved in the track.

Tell a mate (or seven), spread the word!

THE CAUSE

All funds raised will be split between:

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia - http://www.prostate.org.au

Prostate Cancer UK - https://prostatecanceruk.org

Movember Foundation - https://au.movember.com

Rennie Grove Nurses - http://www.renniegrove.org

More information available at http://www.oneinseven.com.au/

THANK YOUS/CREDITS

A huge thank you to Ricki Rae (Lighthill Studios), Rom Anthonis Photography and Dan Armstrong (Strongman Productions), Chowie Photography, Andrew Marshall, Joel Whitford, Rick Butterworth, Rich Moss, Cat Swinton and Duff Press and the 30+ musicians from the Melbourne music community who have generously donated their time and talent to help get this message out there. They are as follows:

Producer: Ricki Rae

Videography: Rom Anthonis, Dan Armstrong, Andrew Marshall

Aerial photography: Paul “Spyda” Marret

Video editor: Dan Armstrong

Photographer: Eric “Chowie” Chow

Arrangement/Project Coordination by: Jarrod Medwin and Josie O’Toole

Artists featured

Vocals - Rusty Brown (Electric Mary), Shay Liza (Sonic Citizen), Paul Woseen (Screaming Jets), Dellacoma Rio (Dellacoma), Danny Slaviero (Ablaze), Peta Evans-Taylor, Kristy Jinx, Rosie Conforto (Rosie & The Mighty Kings), Brad Marr (Massive)

Lead Guitar - Dave Leslie (Baby Animals), Jimi Hocking (Screaming Jets), Ben Laguda (Massive),

12 string guitar: Dave Leslie (Baby Animals)

Rhythm guitar: Jarrod Medwin (Massive), Aaron Schembri, Shane Rae (Tame The Sun

Bass - Alex Raunjak (Dirt River Radio), Paul Woseen (The Screaming Jets)

Double bass: Don Giovinazzo (The Mighty Kings)

Drums - Josie O’Toole (Tequila Mockingbyrd)

Drum off - Paul “Spyda” Marret (Electric Mary), Jarrod Medwin (Massive), Venom, Ricki Rae (Sonic Citizen, ex-Taxiride), Dayne Lawless (ex-Lady Gaga), Josie O’Toole (Tequila Mockingbyrd)

Additional Percussion - Dayne Lawless

Didgeridoo - Paul Roadknight

Gang vocals - Ablaze (Dan Mangano, Ben Anderson, Danny Slaviero), Cicadastone (Mark Robins, Matt Robins), Figures (Mark Tronson, Paul Callow), SheWolf (Serena Vlahos, Cassandra Vlahos, Nikki Vlahos), The Naysayers (Gordon Holland, Nathaniel Parbery), Clayton Brown (The Silent Deeds), Massive (Jarrod Medwin, Ben Laguda), Aaron Schembri, Josie O’Toole (Tequila Mockingbyrd)

Useful Links:

Facebook: /projectoneinseven