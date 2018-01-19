NEWS UPDATE - New Video Release from JANET GARDNER Following Emergency Operation

Vixen singer Janet Gardner was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in July, talking about her new solo album. We wish her well and a speedy recovery from her recent emergency operation. She has just released a video for the track “Candle”. This was one of the tracks she chose to play on the Show and this is what she had to say about it –

“The song “Candle” is the power ballad. I wrote that about a phase where a lot of people in my life passed away – both my parents within a few years of each other, Jan the original founding member of Vixen and lead guitarist passed away. There was just a whole bunch of that going on all at once. It was definitely therapeutic for me to put it in a song – my feelings; you don’t want to be selfish or keep people here that are not well or able to have a good life, but it’s hard to let go. That’s what that one is about.”





After encountering a recent health scare, Janet Gardner releases the official music video for “Candle.” This was originally scheduled to be released over the next couple of weeks, but after being rushed to the hospital for emergency brain surgery to remove a subdural hematoma, she was so moved by the out pouring of love and support that it gave the song new meaning.

“This song is deeply personal to me. It is about a very difficult time in my life, the passing of my parents. I wanted to be their Candle, and get them through that moment,” Janet explains on the meaning of “Candle.” “Now, at another very difficult moment in my life, so many of you have deeply touched me with your wonderful thoughts, prayers, and support. Thank you all so much for being my Candle.”