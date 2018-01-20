NEWS UPDATE - Three Big News Announcements from DEF LEPPARD

Def Leppard have announced a show in the SSE Arena, Belfast on 2nd December. This follows a show in Dublin the previous night and starts a 10 date UK tour during which they will be playing the “Hysteria” album in full. Tickets go on sale at 9am on 26th January. Support on the tour comes from Cheap Trick. This tour follows an extensive North American tour alongside Journey which was announced on the same day. The third announcement on Friday was that Def Leppard would be making all their music available via streaming and download platforms for the first time.

On 19th January 2018 around the world, legendary British rock icons Def Leppard debut their full recording catalogue worldwide via https://DefLeppard.lnk.to/Digital . One of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download platforms, music fans from all corners of the globe can now enjoy tracks and albums from Def Leppard who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide to become one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands.





Said Joe Elliott, “It is with a mixture of relief & euphoria that we now see our entire catalogue finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially & more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we’re now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it’s as exciting as the original releases were.”





Phil Collen adds, “We felt we'd been left out of the digital party, but it's a thrill for us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say "Yeah, you can stream us, download us and hear us on all digital outlets".





As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard’s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit “Wasted” -- to their radio and MTV staples “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”, “Photograph”, “Rock of Ages”, “Too Late”, “Animal”, “Armageddon It”, “Love Bites”, “Rocket” and “Let’s Get Rocked.” Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than 10 million copies each in the U.S. alone Pyromania and Hysteria, captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, “Hysteria” and “Foolin’.” The group continued their success expanding into the world of film, covers, and new collaborations including “Two Steps Behind” from the film Last Action Hero, “No Matter What”, “Waterloo Sunset”, and “Nine Lives” with Tim McGraw as well as Def Leppard hits “When Love and Hate Collide”, “Slang”, “Work It Out”, “Promises” and “Now.” Finally, all of Def Leppard’s awe-inspiring music is available to everyone, around the world from the band’s eponymous debut EP through to their most recent album.





Late 2018 will see the band deliver what many UK and Eire fans have been waiting for – the “Hysteria” album performed in full plus other Def Leppard hits across eleven arena dates in December 2018





Rick “Sav” Savage says, “After many requests from fans in the U.K, I'm delighted that we can bring the whole “Hysteria” album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year. From 'Women' to 'Love and Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations!! We can't wait'.





These will be the first Def Leppard UK and Eire tour dates since the sold-out Arena run in late 2015. The band will return to Sheffield Arena for what is sure to be a monumental homecoming show, in addition to their first ever show at The O2, London. 2018 also marks the 35th anniversary of “Hysteria’s” predecessor “Pyromania”.





The seminal 1987 “Hysteria” album is rightly seen as a landmark recording in the history of rock music. It was the album that saw Def Leppard conquer the world with global hits such as “Animal”, “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Hysteria”, “Armageddon It”, “Love Bites”, “Woman” and “Rocket”. The band will deliver “Hysteria” in full alongside other songs from their incredible catalogue. The UK & Eire tour dates are as follows…

Sat 1st December 2018 Dublin, 3 Arena EIRE

Sun 2nd December Belfast, The SSE Arena UK

Tues 4th December Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena UK

Thurs 6th December London, The O2 UK

Sat 8th December Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena UK

Sun 9th December Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena UK

Tues 11th December Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena UK

Wed 12th December Manchester, Manchester Arena UK

Fri 14th December Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena UK

Sat 15th December Liverpool, Echo Arena UK

Mon 17th December Birmingham, Arena Birmingham UK

Supported by Cheap Trick across all dates.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT Friday 26th January 2018 through www.livenation.co.uk

The UK & Eire tour will follow a massive USA co-headlining tour with Journey. Comprised of stadiums and arena venues around the U.S., the 60-city run is set to kick off in Hartford, CT on May 21st and will wrap in Los Angeles, CA on October 6th.

Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) - continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. The band’s most recent self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard’s Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world.

