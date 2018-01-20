NEWS UPDATE - BAD WOLVES Release Their Version of "Zombie"

Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan was set to record vocals for hard rock band Bad Wolves’ cover of “Zombie” this past Monday, January 15th, the day of her tragic passing. On Friday the band released their version of “Zombie” in her memory, with proceeds going to O’Riordan’s three children.

“It was the greatest honor to know she liked our version and wanted to sing on it,” says Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext. “We’re deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dolores and by the fact that she’s leaving behind three children so we are donating the proceeds from the song to her kids.”

“It’s such a powerful song and the themes are still so relevant, we wanted to release it in her memory,” he continues. “The original lyrics include the line ‘It’s the same old theme Since nineteen-sixteen. In your head, in your head, they’re still fighting’. It’s a reference to the IRA bombings during the Irish Rebellion. We changed that lyric to say ‘2018’ and she was really excited about that because the nations may have changed but we’re still fighting the same battles today. Humanity is still fighting to assert itself despite all the conflicts.”

Vext further discusses the decision to release The Cranberries’ genre-defining in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone. Below is the full statement made on 15th January -

Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext said in the statement, "Zombie is an incredibly personal song…and we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to...When we heard she wanted to sing on our version, it was the greatest compliment a [band] could receive.”





When Bad Wolves turned in their upcoming album to record company Eleven Seven Music, CEO Allen Kovac, who managed The Cranberries for many years, immediately knew the version was special and sent it to O’Riordan. She connected with Bad Wolves’ performance and offered to add her own vocals to the track. The recording session was coordinated through Eleven Seven International Managing Director Dan Waite, a long-time friend of O’Riordan’s and the session was to take place today in London.

Eleven Seven Music CEO Allen Kovac said, “From the very first time I met Dolores, I knew she was a great talent. Managing the Cranberries and being part of making “Zombie” one of the biggest records of its time was a great professional honor. So when Dan Waite called me suggesting a collaboration with Dolores and Bad Wolves’ on “Zombie,” I was excited to once again be a part of the magic she was able to create. My heart goes out to her children, I hope they can find some peace despite this tragic event.”





Waite added "The news that my friend Dolores has passed deeply shocked me. I worked with the Cranberries at Universal Records and have kept in touch ever since.

“Dolores left me a voice message just after midnight last night stating how much she loved Bad Wolves version of “Zombie; she was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals. She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and and my wife this week. The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don her ex-husband, her children, and her mother."

